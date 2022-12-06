Labour tries to force release of records on PPE Medpro contracts

Labour will try to force the Government to release records relating to the award of Covid personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts to a company linked to a Conservative peer.It comes after reports suggested that Baroness Michelle Mone may have profited from PPE Medpro winning public contracts worth more than £200 million to supply equipment after she recommended it to ministers in the early days of the pandemic.Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said: "This is a huge scandal. The Government have wasted £10 billion on unusable PPE, and we've seen contracts go to people who have got links to Conservative MPs and peers, to companies, and the money that has been wasted, that hasn't been delivered."We want to see the documents now. They have to come clean on this. It is a scandal of huge proportions."