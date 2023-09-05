Labour reshuffle: Who’s who in Starmer’s new shadow cabinet?

Sir Keir Starmer says his new-look shadow cabinet has been chosen for their “hunger” in the lead-up to the next general election. The Labour top team returned from summer recess today with centrists promoted at the expense of the soft left. Blairites Liz Kendall and Darren Jones join as shadow work and pensions secretary and shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, respectively. Hilary Benn, a cabinet minister under former Labour prime ministers Blair and Brown, has become shadow Northern Ireland secretary. Lisa Nandy and Nick Thomas-Symonds, who both shadowed the Great Offices of State in Sir Keir’s first year and a half as party leader, have been demoted to less senior positions.