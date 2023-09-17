Labour: ‘People still paying the price’ from mini-budget

ABC News

Prosecutors for special counsel Jack Smith petitioned a judge in secret proceedings in April, arguing that if former President Donald Trump learned of the search warrant they secured for his Twitter account, it could "precipitate violence" -- evoking the attack by one of Trump's supporters on an FBI field office in Ohio that occurred after the search of Mar-a-Lago last year, according to newly unsealed court filings. The special counsel's office early this year served Twitter with a search warrant for records and data from Trump's Twitter account as part of its federal investigation in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, ABC News previously reported.