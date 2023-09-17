Labour: ‘People still paying the price’ from mini-budget
One year on from Liz Truss' mini-budget Labour MP Pat McFadden said that "people are still paying the price", quoting Labour's figures that indicate that £300 billion has been wiped off the value of the UK's property portfolio since The Growth Plan was announced. The shadow cabinet office minister said: “That mini budget last year showed the price of throwing away economic stability, trashing our international reputation, putting a rocket booster under mortgage rates.”.