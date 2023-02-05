Labour MP says Liz Truss is 'back with no apology and no humility'
Watch an F-22 Raptor finally shoot down the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. China claims the spy balloon was a weather device.
The former president's eldest son suggested Montana residents shoot down the balloon themselves — despite that being logistically impossible.
Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) mocks Democrats for being "triggered" by his assault rifle lapel pins. Twitter wags noted he looked pretty triggered by Jan. 6 violence.
Donald Trump has previously hailed the U.K.'s departure from the European Union as a "great thing" for Britain and for business.
(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is getting ready to write a check to a Florida court for more than $1 million — but he’s hoping to get the money back.Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White HouseThousands Mistake US Research Balloon for Chinese Spy CraftWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating O
A massive Chinese surveillance balloon that moved across the continental U.S. this week has been shot down. The Pentagon has confirmed the balloon was being used for surveillance, disputing China's claim that it was a civilian aircraft used for meteorological purposes. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the balloon didn't pose a physical or military threat, and once it was detected, the U.S. took steps to protect against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersThe House of Representatives voted by an overwhelming margin on Thursday to condemn “the horrors of socialism.”It’s obvious that the real targets are politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But instead of explaining what’s wrong with popular democratic socialist policy proposals like Medicare for All or eliminating tuition at public universities, most of the resolution is wasted on denouncing the real or alleged “horr
It comes as Moscows is expected to launch a new offensive to mark one-year since it first invaded Ukraine.
"It's very difficult with what we have, because what we have was not meant to shoot down balloons," a former naval aviator told Insider.
Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Chase Doak/Reuters and ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersThe United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 4.The balloon was taken down as it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.Less than an hour earlier, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associ
"All of Ukraine that remains under Kyiv's rule will burn," journalist Nadana Fridrikhson quoted him as saying in a written interview with her. Fridrikhson asked Medvedev, who as deputy chairman of the Security Council has become one of Russia's most hawkish pro-war figures since its invasion of Ukraine, whether the use of longer-range weapons might force Russia to negotiate with Kyiv.
“The toxic dust that permeated throughout Manhattan and my mother being present, downtown Manhattan,” Mr Santos said
A grand jury is now reportedly weighing charges against Donald Trump for the 2016 hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels.
Right-wing media personality suggests journalists have rocketed congressman from obscurity into ‘9/11 in human form’
Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/KremlinRussia’s military is preparing for heavy losses ahead in a new offensive, according to a source apparently stationed at a Russian military headquarters in Ukraine, Novaya Gazeta reported.Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to send tens of thousands of men to war in Ukraine knowing very well that he is going to make them into “minced meat,” the source said.The source accused the Russian military of not taking any dangers of the offensive into account and pr
Trump built his business empire "through a pattern of criminal activity," an ex-prosecutor said in a new book. A Trump attorney has threatened legal action.
A former Israeli prime minister who served briefly as a mediator at the start of Russia's war with Ukraine says he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett emerged as an unlikely intermediary in the war's first weeks, becoming one of the few Western leaders to meet President Vladimir Putin during the war in a snap trip to Moscow last March. While Bennett's mediation efforts appear to have done little to end the bloodshed that continues until today, his remarks, in an interview posted online late Saturday, shed light on the backroom diplomacy and urgent efforts that were underway to try to bring the conflict to a speedy conclusion in its early days.
The former president maintains that Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was "murdered" by police.
Portugal will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Saturday, without specifying how many will be shipped. Costa added that Portugal is in talks with Germany to obtain parts needed for the repair of a number of inoperable Leopard tanks in Portugal's inventory of the weapon. "We are currently working to be able to dispense some of our tanks," Costa told Lusa news agency during a trip to the Central African Republic.
About 30 people were in downtown Belleville Saturday to protest in wake of the Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis.