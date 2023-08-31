Labour: Govt reshuffle shows ‘the ship is going down’
“The ship is going down” says Shadow Attorney General, Emily Thornberry, as Grant Shapps replaces Ben Wallace as Defence Secretary in a surprise reshuffle this morning. .
“The ship is going down” says Shadow Attorney General, Emily Thornberry, as Grant Shapps replaces Ben Wallace as Defence Secretary in a surprise reshuffle this morning. .
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been a mediocre, ineffective leader since coming to power in 2015. Every time you believe he’s reached the lowest depths of political incompetence, he finds a new way to sink even further into the muck. As fate would have it, the most unserious government in Canadian history has reached another new low. Global Affairs Canada adjusted its international travel advisory this week to warn the LGBTQ+ community against supposed discrimination they may face in
The former Trump advisor will not be allowed to claim executive privilege by former president Donald Trump at his contempt of Congress trial, which starts next week.
Prince Harry was overcome with emotion in his new documentary about the Invictus Games and it has everything to do with Meghan Markle. See video.
YouTubeTwitter podcaster Tucker Carlson is pounding home the theory that Democrats and the D.C. establishment are plotting to kill Donald Trump, this time claiming that we’re “speeding toward assassination” because “permanent Washington” has decided they “just can’t have” Trump as president again.Appearing on anti-woke comedian Adam Carolla’s YouTube show this week, Carlson weighed in on his sitdown with Trump that aired on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, last week. That interview was pla
The Duke of Sussex's Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus, sees Prince Harry reveal insight into the creation of The Invictus Games and opening up about his own mental health journey…
Elie Mystal, an attorney and justice correspondent for The Nation, said he had previously believed Trump would dodge trial before the 2024 election.
ReutersRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.King Charles ordered Prince William to drive his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew to church in Balmoral on Sunday, a new report suggests.A report in U.K. tabloid the Mirror by that paper’s respected royal correspondent Russell Myers says the king “overruled” his son’s objections, and ordered “the family to fall in line in welcoming the disgraced Duke of York bac
Paris Texas just unveiled its Pre-Fall 2023 campaign, lensed by British artist, photographer and...
A Black Montreal family says they were victims of racial profiling when they were removed from a Florida-bound flight after telling Air Canada staff their bags hadn't been loaded on the plane.Members of the Wright family are calling for accountability today as they described the situation July 28 at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.Keith Wright says that after his daughter informed a flight attendant the family's bags were still on the tarmac, the plane returned to the gate and the pair we
The Czech Republic’s notorious Kub air defense vehicles are now active on the ground against Russia. Could they use Western missiles?
Tesla has been ordered by regulators to hand over data about an Autopilot mode that reportedly removes a prompt telling drivers to put their hands on the wheel.
The former New Jersey governor reveals why he's living "rent-free" inside the former president's head.
Three Democratic candidates and 12 Republican candidates have announced their camapaign for president
"She was nice but not particularly funny," James Burrows recalled in his new book.
Speaking to fellow actor Jodie Turner-Smith for Elle magazine’s style awards, Florence Pugh railed against the backlash she often gets for exposing skin either in movies or on the red carpet. It was over one year ago when Pugh seemed to break the internet by wearing a see-through dress at a Valentino couture show in …
His truck may have been low on batteries, but he was charged up.
Convictions for refusing to obey orders are reportedly running at 100 soldiers a week.
Blanket and Prince attended the 10th anniversary of 'Michael Jackson ONE' in Las Vegas on Tuesday
Kelly Osbourne welcomed her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson at the end of 2022
Ramaswamy asked Democratic presidential candidate Rev. Al Sharpton in 2003 why he should vote for him given his lack of formal political experience.