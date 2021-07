CBC

The Canadian men's rugby sevens team will not be competing for an Olympic medal in Tokyo after a 21-10 loss to New Zealand in the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Stadium on Tuesday. New Zealand came out strong and pinned down Canada right away, backed by some offside penalties. Shortly thereafter, Andrew Knewstubb ran in the first try of the game and the All Blacks converted the extra point for a 7-0 lead. A pair of tries from New Zealand co-captain Scott Curry gave the All Blacks a 21-0 lead headin