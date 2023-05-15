Labour considers extending voting rights to EU citizens
"Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists and Communists"
Prigozhin told Ukrainian officials he would reveal the locations of Russian soldiers if they pulled back from the front lines of Bakhmut, WaPo reports.
The BelTA state news agency reported that Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko read a message from Lukashenko during an annual ceremony at which young people swear allegiance to the ex-Soviet state's flag. The agency gave no reason for Lukashenko's absence five days after he appeared unwell and skipped parts of commemorations in Moscow marking the Soviet Union's World War Two victory over Germany. Lukashenko also did not speak at an event in Minsk marking the anniversary for the first time in his long presidency.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell asked supporters to help him financially by buying stock in his online channel, Frank Speech.
A unit inside a “Little Moscow” landmark, Trump Towers in Sunny Isles Beach, draws a visit from the FBI.
The Russian air force suffered its worst day of losses in 14 months on Saturday after two fighter jets and two helicopters crashed in mysterious circumstances.
The president of the network “stressed the importance of remaining dispassionate,” Puck’s Dylan Byers reported
The comedian and political commentator deemed the media fiasco “an ode to access”
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces were repelling Ukrainian attacks but admitted to losing the senior officers.
No evidence has emerged that Russia has given its soldiers drugs. But performance-enhancing drug use during war has been commonplace since at least World War I.
A teacher is under investigation by the Florida Department of Education after a school board member complained about a Disney movie shown in class.
El Salvador has claimed to have gone 365 days without a murder following a major clampdown on gangs which has resulted in thousands being landed in mega-prisons.
OTTAWA — Voters in four federal ridings will go to the polls next month. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the four byelections will be held June 19 to fill seats in three provinces. In the Manitoba riding of Winnipeg South Centre, Liberal candidate Ben Carr is looking to win the seat held by his father, longtime MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr, who died in December. The southern Manitoba riding of Portage-Lisgar was left vacant when Conservative MP and former interim party leader Candi
Jacob Rees-Mogg has said Brexit allowed Britain to show "global leadership" over Ukraine, making it "impossible for Putin to succeed". The 53-year-old former Tory cabinet minister made the argument after being asked on Sky News' Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme about what had been the main benefits of leaving the EU.
"It's a beautiful night," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in Des Moines after Trump canceled his own event in the area over weather concerns.
Among all the absurd delusional things that Donald Trump has said in his second incarnation as a prospective president, there is one statement which should – by all the standards of conventional wisdom – have put an end to his campaign. In his deposition for the civil case in which he was found guilty of sexually assaulting E Jean Carroll, he was asked to comment on the notorious Access Hollywood tape in which he is heard to say that powerful men were able to “grab women” in their genitals (he u
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that Ukrainian aircraft had struck two industrial sites in the Russian-held city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine with Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles supplied by Britain. Britain on Thursday became the first country to say it had started supplying Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles, which will allow it to hit Russian troops and supply dumps far behind the front lines as it prepares a major counteroffensive.
Authorities in Serbia on Sunday displayed stacks of guns and cartons of hand grenades from the thousands of weapons, including anti-tank rocket launchers, that they said people handed over since back-to-back mass shootings stunned the Balkan nation. The government declared a one-month amnesty period for citizens to surrender unregistered weapons as part of a crackdown on guns following the two shootings in two days this month that left 17 people dead, many of them children. Populist President Aleksandar Vucic, whose government has faced public pressure in the wake of the separate shootings at a Belgrade school and in two villages, accompanied top police officials to view the assortment of arms arrayed near the town of Smederevo, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital.
Canadians who may have received pandemic benefits by mistake are allowed to ask for a review of their eligibility status — but they might see their tax refunds or other benefits withheld by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) while they wait for a decision. The CRA has sent over one million notices to Canadians it says received pandemic benefits — such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) — for which they weren't eligible. The CRA has resumed efforts to recover the money through a process
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. But the talks that led Volkswagen to choose southwestern Ontario for the location of its first battery plant outside Europe all started with a whim. Out of the blue in early 2022, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne decided he should call the company's then-North American C