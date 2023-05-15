Labour considers extending voting rights to EU citizens

The Telegraph

Among all the absurd delusional things that Donald Trump has said in his second incarnation as a prospective president, there is one statement which should – by all the standards of conventional wisdom – have put an end to his campaign. In his deposition for the civil case in which he was found guilty of sexually assaulting E Jean Carroll, he was asked to comment on the notorious Access Hollywood tape in which he is heard to say that powerful men were able to “grab women” in their genitals (he u