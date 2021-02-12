‘The labor market is a bit of a risk in the near term’: Strategist
U.S. Bank Wealth Management Sr. Investment Strategist, Rob Haworth, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why the momentum present in job market earlier in February is fading.
U.S. Bank Wealth Management Sr. Investment Strategist, Rob Haworth, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why the momentum present in job market earlier in February is fading.
Kevin Durant missed a week after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Patrik Laine may be stirring up controversy this week but he's worth targeting in a trade, if you can get him.
Watt asked for his release, continuing the cycle of dysfunction for the Houston Texans.
Yoshiro Mori told the Japanese Olympic Committee earlier this month that board meetings with too many women "take so much time."
Lawrence didn't need to compete at a special pro day before shoulder surgery, but it didn't hurt his quest to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
The Warriors star, who dropped 40 against the Magic on Thursday, is in the middle of one of the best stretches of his career.
Jimmy Smith and his family were reportedly followed to their hotel from LAX on Tuesday night.
A COVID-19 outbreak will close off the tournament from spectators.
NYON, Switzerland — Tottenham was the latest Premier League club to have its next European game moved to a neutral country on Friday because of travel restrictions in England during the pandemic. Six of the seven English clubs in either the Champions League or Europa League will play their first-leg games this month in neutral countries. Only Leicester still has its originally scheduled game, away to Slavia Prague in the Czech capital. That is in the Europa League round of 32 next Thursday. UEFA said Tottenham will play Austrian side Wolfsberger next Thursday in Budapest, Hungary. Liverpool and Manchester City are already going to the Puskas Arena in Budapest in the next two weeks for Champions League games because they are barred from entering Germany. They face Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively, in first legs of the round of 16. Arsenal was moved for a second time on Friday, and will go to Greece to host Benfica in the Europa League. The second leg game in the round of 32 will be played at the home stadium of Olympiakos in Piraeus on Feb. 25, one week after Benfica’s “home” game takes place in Rome at Stadio Olimpico. UEFA previously said the away goals rule will apply even though neither Arsenal nor Benfica has home advantage. Both neutral venues were already being prepared for use in the Europa League. Olympiakos hosts PSV Eindhoven next week and Roma hosts Braga on Feb. 25. English clubs cannot travel to some European countries while an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant originating in Britain is spreading. Chelsea is going to Bucharest, Romania, to face Atlético Madrid in a Champions League first-leg game. Manchester United will go to Juventus' stadium in Turin to play Real Sociedad in the Europa League next week. Arsenal is the only Premier League club yet confirmed to play its home game outside of England. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Klete Keller was recognized in the riots by an FBI agent and others in part because of the Team USA jacket he was wearing.
CALGARY — The Western Hockey League says it has approval from the Saskatchewan government to play a 24-game East Division season in a hub in Regina starting next month.Friday's announcement means three of the WHL's four divisions are now cleared to start play during the COVID-19 pandemic, with only the B.C. Division lacking permission.Seven teams in Manitoba and Saskatchewan — the Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos, Brandon Wheat Kings, and Winnipeg Ice — will open play at the Brandt Centre in Regina on March 12.Each team will play a 24-game season and no fans will be in attendance.Players and staff will begin self-quarantining on Feb. 20 and will report to Regina on Feb. 27 for an additional quarantine period and testing. They must have a second negative COVID-19 test to engage in any team activity.The WHL says it will have a weekly testing strategy during the season. If a club has one or more players or staff test positive, the club must suspend activities for a minimum of 14 days.“The WHL appreciates the co-operation we have received from both the governments of Saskatchewan and Manitoba as we work towards a safe return to play in the East Division,” WHL commissioner Ron Robison said in a release. “With our extensive protocols and the necessary approvals now in place, we are looking forward to play getting underway in Regina and allowing our players to continue their development at the highest level in the Canadian system.”The WHL's Central Division, featuring five Alberta teams, is slated to begin play on Feb, 26, while the U.S. Division gets going on March 19.The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is playing in hubs in Quebec and in team arenas in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, but its three New Brunswick teams remain sidelined.The Ontario Hockey League has yet to announce plans for a season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. The Canadian Press
SAN JOSE, Calif. — After spending training camp in Arizona and the first 12 games of the season on the road, the San Jose Sharks were happy for the opportunity to get back home finally and prepare for their first game at the Shark Tank in nearly a year. The Sharks opened the season as the NHL’s vagabonds because of COVID-19 protocols in Santa Clara County, California, spending most of the past seven weeks either at their temporary base in Arizona or travelling to games. That all comes to an end Saturday when they play their first home game in more than 11 months against the Vegas Golden Knights. “It took me a little bit to get my bearings walking around our room,” captain Logan Couture said Friday before the team’s first skate at SAP Center since the NHL lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic last March. “We made some improvements in the locker room. So it’s nice. The seating arrangement is obviously a lot different now. You got guys kind of spread out all over this place with the new rules from the league and the P.A. But it’s nice to be back here. It was nice waking up in my own bed this morning and all that. So, yeah, it’s nice.” The Sharks have had a most unusual start to the season because of county rules that banned contact sports and practices because of coronavirus concerns. They left for Arizona the last week of December to hold training camp there and then were scheduled to open the season with eight straight road games. They were supposed to play two “home” games last week that had been moved to Arizona but those ended up getting postponed anyway because one Vegas player and three coaches were sidelined under COVID-19 protocols. That allowed the Sharks to return home to practice for a few days before heading to Southern California for four games that extended the season-opening road trip to 12 games. Now they are ready for their first game in San Jose since a 6-2 loss to Chicago last March 8. “We’ve talked about how long we’ve been on the road,” coach Bob Boughner said. “Any time you get a chance to come home and be with family and be able to sleep in your own bed and not have to go through all the protocols and things that we do in a hotel on a daily basis for the last month and a half, I think it’s going to be a good thing. Hopefully it will treat us well. I think the biggest thing, obviously, from a coaching standpoint is just trying to get better matchups and being able to put the right guys on the ice, the right times.” After finishing last season with the worst record in the Western Conference, the Sharks have struggled to get into a groove early this season. They have 11 points through 12 games for the second-worst percentage in their division. Four of their five wins have come in a shootout and they rank third worst in goal differential per game, third worst in save percentage and sixth worst in goal scoring in the league. But now they get to play 28 of their final 44 games at home. “There’s nothing we can do now,” Couture said. “We can’t look back, we have to look forward. We played 12 road games. We haven’t played at home yet. So we’ve got to have a better than winning record at home and continue to play around .500, if not better, on the road. Usually the teams that do that, they find themselves in the playoffs at the end of the year.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press
Ben Simmons takes pride in going up against the best scorers every single game.
"Can't really blame Ben Roethlisberger for not being a great playoff QB when he has to manage elections on his off days."
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts' defensive line will be a little older the next time it takes the field. According to sack leader Charleston Hughes, it will also be a lot hungrier. The Argonauts have heavily retooled their team for the prospective 2021 CFL season, and some of the biggest changes have come on the D-line. The 37-year-old Hughes was signed by the club shortly after his release by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He will join a line that features a couple of other grizzled newcomers in 32-year-old Cordarro Law and 36-year-old Odell Willis, whose signing was announced Friday. The three players bring a combined 238 sacks, eight CFL all-star nominations and five Grey Cup titles to Toronto. "I think we're building the team for success, I think we've got the guys to do it," Hughes, who has 130 career sacks to his name, said in a video conference Friday from Regina. "We've got a lot of guys who know what it's like to win, we've also got a lot of guys who know what it's like to lose. "So when you've got those two aspects working together, then you've got a lot of people in the locker room who are going to be really hungry for winning a championship and winning ball games." Law is the least decorated of the three new additions, but he had 10 sacks in 2019 with Calgary and Hughes likes what he brings to the Argos. "I've played with that guy for a number of years man, and I know what he can bring to the table," Hughes said. "I know what kind of pass-rusher he is. I think we complement each other well, because he's just as smart of a player as I am." Hughes will ply his trade in the East after 10 seasons in Calgary and two in Saskatchewan, and he suggested that quarterbacks in his new division should be prepared for his attention. "I don't have to change nothing," he said. "It sounds like they're going to have to do a lot more studying and changing stuff around." Hughes thought he might be back with Saskatchewan after he had 16 sacks in 2019, leading the CFL in that category for the fourth time in his career. But he said though, like other players, he offered to take a pay cut to stay with the Riders, negotiations never really got off the ground. "It feels like I'm negotiating on Kijiji over a cellphone," is how he characterized his conversations with Riders general manager Jeremy O'Day. Hughes said he will miss the famously rabid fanbase in Regina, but feels he's going to a team that appreciates his worth in Toronto. "I think what it really boils down to is just being somewhere where you're valued," he said. Willis, the latest addition to the line, is an 11-year CFL veteran and two-time CFL all-star who helped Edmonton win a Grey Cup in 2015. The six-foot-two, 255-pound lineman played the last two seasons in B.C., tallying 45 defensive tackles, 15 sacks and two forced fumbles in 36 games. The Argonauts also announced Friday the signing of former NFL wide receiver Kendall Wright, who will join a new-look wideout group including Eric Rogers, DaVaris Daniels and another former NFL player in Martavis Bryant. The 31-year-old Wright was a first-round draft choice by Tennessee. His best season came in 2013 when he caught 94 balls for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games for the Titans. The Argonauts also re-signed linebacker Jordan Moore and Canadian defensive lineman Fabion Foote and added receiver Geremy Davis and lineman Dewayne Hendrix. In other free-agent signings Friday, the Ottawa Redblacks signed 2020 first-round draft pick and defensive back Adam Auclair and American linebacker Micah Awe. Auclair, from Quebec City, was selected sixth overall by Ottawa after recording 41 tackles in eight games in 2019 for Laval. Awe put up 129 defensive tackles and 25 special-teams tackles over three years with B.C. and Toronto. Meanwhile, linebacker Kevin Francis is returning to the Riders. Francis was selected by Saskatchewan in the 2016 supplemental draft and has 15 defensive tackles and 37 special-teams tackles in 52 games with the Roughriders and Redblacks. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. Curtis Withers, The Canadian Press
HOUSTON — J.J. Watt didn't just play for the Houston Texans, he was the Houston Texans. The physical embodiment of a young franchise lacking much of an identity before the burly Wisconsin kid donned that No. 99 jersey, Watt wowed the football world with his defensive prowess. Now he's gone, and a team already in the midst of unprecedented upheaval faces a future suddenly even more bleak. “I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” Watt said Friday in a video on social media. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has spent his entire career with the Texans after being drafted 11th overall in 2011. The star defensive end had one year remaining on a six-year, $100 million contract. “The connection I have with the people of Houston is special, and I will never take that for granted because I know how rare it is,” Watt said in the video. “I just want you to know that I love you and I appreciate you. I want to thank the McNair family for drafting me and giving me my first opportunity in the NFL. Thank you, Houston.” Houston's franchise had been around for nine seasons before Watt's arrival, but had little success with one winning record and never reaching the post-season. Watt's presence helped change things immediately: Houston went 10-6 to win the AFC South in his rookie year. He led the Texans to their first playoff win that season when his interception for a touchdown put them on top for good in a 31-10 victory over the Bengals. The Texans finished a franchise-best 12-4 the following year behind Watt's stellar season, reaching the playoffs again. They won the division six times in his Houston years, and as his resume grew, so did the image of the Texans. “He's just everything that we really want to do here... epitomized," team owner Cal McNair said. “He was a great role model for the fans and teammates and to show people how to do things and do things the right way. So he was wonderful that way." Along with his contributions on the field, Watt was lauded for his humanitarian efforts after raising more than $40 million for Hurricane Harvey relief in 2017. “Simply put, there has been no person in the past decade who has made a greater impact on the Texans organization than J.J. Watt,” team co-founder and senior chair Janice McNair said. Watt’s departure comes in an off-season in which the Texans have hired coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio to replace Bill O’Brien, who held both jobs and was fired after an 0-4 start in 2020. They're also facing uncertainty at quarterback because standou t Deshaun Watson requested a trade. “Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love," Cal McNair said. “J.J.’s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise’s history. I told J.J. earlier this week that we will forever consider him a Texan. We take solace in knowing that this is not a goodbye but a ‘see you soon.’" McNair was asked why he chose to release Watt instead of attempting to trade him and get something in return. “We felt this did right by J.J.," Cal McNair said. “Not every decision is easy or easy to understand. We want to do what’s right for our players. We want to focus on bringing championships to Houston." Watt was booed by Texans fans on draft night. It didn’t take him long to win over the fan base and become the most beloved Texan. The fearsome pass rusher was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015. He led the NFL in sacks and tackles for losses in 2012 (20 1/2 and 39) and 2015 (17 1/2 and 29). Since his NFL debut in 2011, he leads the league in tackles for losses (172), quarterback hits (281), multi-sack games (26) and sack yards (713 1-2) and ranks second with a franchise-record 101 sacks. He also developed such a knack for using his huge hands to swat down passes at the line that he earned the nickname “J.J. Swatt.” He is the only player in NFL history with 20 or more sacks and 10 or more passes defended in a single season, doing it in both 2012 and 2014. He's tied for fifth among defensive lineman in league history with six touchdowns in the regular season, including three TD catches. The four-time Pro Bowler never missed a game until 2016, when a back injury ended his season. He broke his leg in the fifth game of 2017 and some wondered if he'd be able to return to form after two serious injuries in two years. Watt answered by finishing with 16 sacks in 2018 and earned All-Pro honours for the fifth time. Watt, who turns 32 next month, played just eight regular-season games in 2019 after tearing a pectoral muscle, but returned to help the Texans in the playoffs. He played every game in 2020 and had five sacks, 52 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. But he struggled dealing with the losses and said the season was the most difficult of his career as the Texans sank to 4-12 after winning the division the previous two years. Now Watt's a free agent, and speculation is he’ll end up in Pittsburgh where his brothers T.J. and Derek Watt play. An offshore betting platform released odds for his next team with the Steelers as favourites. Cal McNair has already thought about what it will be like seeing his team's most recognizable player in another uniform. “It’ll be hard," he said, "but we’re always proud of J.J. and he’ll always be a Texan." ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press
Junior hockey fans can rejoice again: live Western Hockey League games are coming to Regina, though spectators won't be able to attend in person for now. The Queen City has been approved as a hub centre for eastern division clubs from Saskatchewan and Manitoba. This means the league can open its season in the city on March 12. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced the news on Twitter on Friday. "The WHL's hub format has been backed up by an impressive and extensive set of protocols reviewed and approved by public health officials in Saskatchewan," Moe said in a tweet. WHL commissioner Ron Robison said both the Saskatchewan and Manitoba governments have co-operated with the league. Manitoba has announced in its latest rules that the league is cleared to play. "With our extensive protocols and the necessary approvals now in place, we are looking forward to play getting underway in Regina and allowing our players to continue their development at the highest level in the Canadian system," Robison said in a WHL statement Friday. Seven WHL clubs will form the eastern division, according to the league: the Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos, Brandon Wheat Kings and Winnipeg Ice. All games will be played exclusively at the Brandt Centre in Regina. The eastern division will play a regular 24-game schedule, which will be announced at a later date. Practices will take place at the Co-operators Centre, by the main arena. Fans of the teams will not be able to attend the games, but will be able to live stream them. Details on the new WHL Live will be announced soon, according to the league. There will be extensive protocols to follow in order to keep everyone safe, including private COVID-19 testing on site. Players, billets, team staff and officials will be screened daily, and teams will be tested for COVID-19 weekly. The tests will be conducted by DynaLife Medical Labs, a private Canadian diagnostics testing laboratory whose main facility is in Edmonton, a news release from the league says. Should a player or staff member test positive for COVID-19, that team's activities will be suspended for at least 14 days.
HEERENVEEN — Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil is the men's world 500-metre champion after claiming the title Friday. Dubreuil posted a winning time of 34.398 seconds in Heerenveen's Thialf arena to beat Russian rival and world record-holder Pavel Kulizhnikov by .14 seconds. “My race was just as I had imagined it," Dubrueil said. "It was really important for me to have a good start and I did just that. My first 300 metres was pretty good. In the last corner, I lost my balance a little bit, but at that speed it's completely normal. "The last 200 metres wasn't my finest and it's a part I would like to re-do, but overall, it was really good race, Maybe the best race of my career." The 28-year-old from Levis, Que., is the second Canadian to take that sprint title since Jeremy Wotherspoon in 2007, 2004 and 2003. "Canadian speed skating has such an incredible history and I have had the chance to rub shoulders with a some of the legends of our sport," Dubreuil said. "I am far from being considered a legend, but if my performance can inspire just a few people it will be a tremendous honour for me.” Dai Dai N'tab of the Netherlands was third in 34.628. Canadians also earned silver medals in the men's and women's team pursuit. The long-track team's season has been limited to two World Cups in January and this week's world championship in Holland because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian team also arrived in Heerenveen short on quality training. They've been without ice at their national training base, Calgary's Olympic Oval, since September because of a mechanical failure. Ice will not be restored there until spring. The athletes followed a makeshift schedule of dryland training, skating outdoors, short-track workouts and two weeks at a B.C. indoor oval in November. Winning a combined 11 medals in the two World Cups restored their confidence for the world championship. Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Wiedemann and Valerie Maltais of La Baie, Que., were second in women's team pursuit behind the host team Friday. The Canadians had beaten the Dutch women twice to win gold in both World Cups. "I think that we should be proud of what we’ve done with the cards we were dealt leading into this season," Blondin said. "If you were to tell me before we got here that we would have silver and be within two tenths of the Dutch girls, I would have laughed and not believed it." Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen, Toronto's Jordan Belchos and Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., placed second to the Dutch in the men's event. Howe, 20, earned his first world championship medal. “It was obvious right from the start that this team was working well together," said Bloemen. "After winning bronze at the first World Cup, we just kept our strategy the same and built on it. We won silver at the next World Cup and improved to only 0.2 seconds from gold at world championships. "It’s looking very promising going into the Olympic season where we’ll be able to prepare much better in relation to our opponents.” Winnipeg's Heather McLean placed seventh in the women's 500 metres. The world championship continues Saturday with Dubreuil racing the 1,000 metres, and Blondin and Belchos competing in the mass start. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. The Canadian Press
Canada's men's water polo team had already gathered in Europe a year ago at this time for its final push for a berth in the Tokyo Olympics, but the qualifying tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. Finally, the Canadians' quest for a ticket to Tokyo is about to resume in Rotterdam. Canada needs to finish top-three in the 12-country tournament that opens on Sunday in the Netherlands, and while on paper the challenge appears immense, coach Giuseppe Porzio said that nothing is certain amid a global pandemic. "On paper, Croatia, Montenegro and Greece, they are top three because they are teams that they can win for sure the Olympic Games," Porzio said Friday from Rotterdam. "But (the pandemic) is not an easy situation for anybody. All of the teams have had difficulty, they've had COVID cases, some injury, and at the end you never know." Canada, ranked 13th globally, opens against No. 11 Brazil on Sunday, then faces sixth-ranked Montenegro on Monday, before rounding out group play against Georgia, Turkey, and No. 8 Greece. "It's hard to say, but (Montenegro and Greece) are the strong teams that we will be fighting against," said Canadian goalie Milan Radenovic. "It's tough to keep up when nobody has kind of done anything in public." The Canadians haven't been immune to the difficulties. Early lockdowns last spring kept players out of the national team's pool in Montreal, and when they were finally permitted back in, they couldn't practise together because of the contact nature of the sport. The Canadian-based players gathered for a camp before Christmas. They lived in Airbnbs and were tested regularly for COVID-19 in a "bubble" type of environment. Virtually the entire squad finally gathered three weeks ago for a pre-tournament camp in Genoa, where, thanks to Porzio's connections, they trained alongside Italian club Pro Recco, one of the top professional teams in the world, and scrimmaged against other First Division teams. The Canadians lived in a hotel that was open just to them, and were tested regularly. They were tested twice on Thursday, once before boarding the flight to Rotterdam, and then again upon landing. The Canadian team hasn't been able to evade the global pandemic. There were positive cases among players based in France, and Jeremie Blanchard, a 23-year-old from Longueuil, Que., and member of the team that won silver at the 2019 Pan Am Games, wasn't able to clear COVID protocols in time to play in Rotterdam. Reuel D'Souza, a 21-year-old from Port Coquitlam, B.C., who also contracted COVID-19 in France, joined the team on Wednesday but has yet to practise. "He is not in the best shape, but I think he can do it," Porzio said. Porzio has 15 players in Rotterdam, and will announce his roster of 13 plus two alternates on Saturday. Radenovic, who's been with the national team for 10 years, said he and his teammates weren't sure up until the last couple of weeks whether the tournament would be delayed again. They hoped for the best. "We just went with the assumption that it was going to happen at a specified date," he said. "So now that we're here, we're ready for the start." Group B of the qualifying tournament has Croatia, Germany, Russie, Romania, Netherlands and France. The top four teams in each group move on to an elimination cross-over round. Serbia, Italy, Spain, the U.S., Australia, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Hungary and host Japan already have Olympic berths. The Canadian men have made four Olympic appearances, most recently in 2008 in Beijing where they finished 11th. Canada's women's water polo team has qualified for the Tokyo Games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Sao Paulo FC signed former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo as its new coach on Friday to the end of next year. Crespo left Argentina's tiny Defensa y Justicia this month after shockingly winning the Copa Sudamericana. After a great playing career including three World Cups, Crespo started as a professional coach in 2015 at Italy's Modena, moved to Argentina's Banfield in 2018, and Defensa y Justicia in 2020. “Hernán Crespo fits perfectly in what we think for Sao Paulo," club president Julio Casares said. “He has a history of winning, was a great athlete, and is a very promising coach." Sao Paulo fired coach Fernando Diniz on Feb. 1 when it saw its hopes of winning the Brazilian championship fade after leading for most of the season. The team has four rounds to play and trails the leader by seven points. Sao Paulo's latest major title was the 2012 Copa Sudamericana. The club hasn't won the Brazilian championship since 2008. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press