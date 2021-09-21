La Paz coca farmers and police clash

According to protesting coca farmers, authorities are clamping down on their traditional market to sell coca products.

They are angry at a rival coca growing group called ADEPCOCA, which has promised to bring together growers for progress. However, many at this protest were sceptical of such claims.

People in the Andes have for centuries chewed coca leaves to ward off the effects of high altitude. Coca is also brewed into tea and considered sacred by many indigenous peoples.