La Palma Road Engulfed by Lava as Over 2,500 Buildings Destroyed

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma continued to advance through the Spanish island on Saturday, October 30, more than a month since the volcano’s initial eruption.

Lava flows had destroyed 2,532 buildings and covered 946.5 hectares as of Friday, the EU’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service said.

One lava flow advanced 900 meters in 24 hours, an official told El Pais.

This video filmed by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) shows lava advancing on La Palma.

The volcano first erupted on September 19. A new south lava flow was reactivated and was running parallel to another flow on Camino Aniceto as of Thursday, Involcan said. Credit: INVOLCAN via Storyful