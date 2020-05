La Liga clubs back in training

SHOWS: SEVILLE, SPAIN (MAY 9, 2020) (LA LIGA HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL)

1. SEVILLA COACH JULEN LOPETEGUI WEARING A FACE MASK GREETING PLAYERS

2. SEVILLA PLAYERS TRAINING

3. VARIOUS OF DEFENDE JULES KOUNDE TRAINING

4. KOUNDE JUGGLING THE BALL

5. WOMAN DISINFECTING FOOTBALL BALL

6. MIDFIELDER RONY LOPES TRAINING

7. KOUNDE SHOOTING

LEGANES, SPAIN (MAY 9, 2020) (LA LIGA HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL)

8. LEGANES COACH JAVIER AGUIRRE WEARING A FACE MASK AT TRAINING SESSION

9. MIFIELDER BRYAN GIL RUNNING

10. VARIOUS OF DEFENDER KEVIN RODRIGUES TRAINING

11. AGUIRRE WEARING FACE MASK AT TRAINING

12. VARIOUS OF GOALKEEPER IVAN CUELLAR TRAINING

VILLARREAL, SPAIN (MAY 9, 2020) (LA LIGA HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL)

13. VILLARREAL COACH JAVIER CALLEJA WEARING FACE MASK AT TRAINING SESSION

14. VARIOUS OF STRIKER PACO ALCACER TRAINING

15. VARIOUS OF MIDFIELDER BRUNO SORIANO TRAINING

16. VARIOUS OF PLAYMAKER SANTI CAZORLA TRAINING

17. SORIANO TRAINING

STORY: Spanish soccer clubs resumed training on Friday (May 8) for the first time since activity was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and targeted resuming the season in June.

Clubs including Sevilla FC, Villarreal CF, CA Osasuna, Levante UD, SD Eibar, RCD Mallorca, CD Leganés were seen training on Saturday (May 9).

Organising body La Liga said clubs in the top two divisions would return to individual training following a protocol it had agreed with Spain's sports and health authorities and which guaranteed the safety of players and staff.

The protocol obliges players to undergo testing for the novel coronavirus before they can return to training facilities.

(Production: Silvio Castellanos, May Ponzo)