De la Fuente is grateful to have Lamine Yamal
Spain head coach called Lamine Yamal a genius for the way he made an impact in the Euro 2024 semi-finals France.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
Spain will face the Netherlands or England in Sunday's final.
Kevin Durant, Team USA’s all-time leading scorer, has yet to participate in training camp ahead of the Paris Olympics.
Since Ollie Gordon and other players are "essentially employees" now, Mike Gundy wanted him to "face the music" at Big 12 media days after his DUI arrest.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde pick which 2024 conference games will be the most entertaining, the worst stadium in college football, USC's recruiting issues, and a funeral at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Dan Hurley chose UConn over the NBA, and UConn is rewarding him handsomely.
Half of the 64 All-Stars named Sunday are first-time honorees. Here's how they all got here.
"They've gotta fit in to play around me."
Kevin Durant, the all-time leading scorer for the United States, missed the first two days of camp in Las Vegas with a minor calf strain.
Sixty-four players have been named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Teams.
Madison Keys was up 5-2 in the third set on Sunday afternoon, so close to a quarterfinals berth, when her leg injury hit.
With less than three weeks to go until the 2024 Olympics open in Paris, it remains unclear how many Russians will actually participate — but it won't be many.
Andy Murray was set to play one final match at Wimbledon, but couldn't play a mixed doubles match when partner Emma Raducanu had to withdraw.
Lionel Messi missed his penalty, but goalkeeper Emi "Dibu" Martínez saved two penalties to send Argentina to the semifinals and eliminate Ecuador.
Portugal advances to face France in Friday's quarterfinal.
Ronaldo is the men's all-time leading Euros scorer with 14 goals.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The American Outlaws and Barra 76 both released statements in the aftermath of the USMNT's Copa América exit. Public opinion is now clear that Berhalter must be replaced.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.