De la Fuente buzzing after Spain's emphatic victory against Croatia

Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
Mitchell Daly's 10th inning home run gave Kentucky a walk-off win over NC State in Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series.
The Detroit Lions signed kicker Jake Bates to a two-year deal. Bates played for the UFL's Michigan Panthers this season, kicking three field goals of 60-plus yards.
Last year's Aces went 34-6. This year's group is 6-6.
The Bengals put the franchise tag on Higgins in February.
Next season will be the end of an era for both TNT and Charles Barkley.
There has never been a better time for Francesco Molinari to pull out an ace.
The Mavericks absolutely dominated the Celtics.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman give an extensive breakdown of the 2024 Men's College World Series, including all the headlines surrounding each team and what to watch for, as well as give their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
MLB's recent wave of gambling scandals just got worse.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
On today's episode of On The Clock, Krysten Peek is joined by Swish Culture's founder and CEO Jordan Richard to discuss international prospects and big American names in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Bryson DeChambeau uses 3D-printed golf clubs ... and he's named them, too.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The top 60 players and ties will make it to the weekend at Pinehurst No. 2.
Sepp Straka suffered some brutal luck, only to get redemption a few hours later.
In today's edition: Celtics and Panthers eye rare "double sweep," Rory McIlroy has history on his side, Euro 2024 preview, Wade Phillips gets his title shot, Big 12 seeks sponsor, and more.
The Panthers are one win away from their first Stanley Cup title.
The Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl championship rings in a private team ceremony before revealing the ornate design of the jewelry for the public.