La Familia offering workshops at career center as Sacramento County faces high unemployment
California's latest unemployment rate was at 5.8% after more than 53,000 new jobs were added across the state. But Sacramento County holds one of the highest unemployment rates in the state, with more than 59,000 individuals without a job. Koja Kitchen co-owner Ken Wong says lately he can not afford to have his employees call out sick or even take a vacation without being understaffed and attributes the lack of applicants as a few factors.