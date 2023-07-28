De La Cruz's two-run homer (14)
Bryan De La Cruz whacks a two-run home run to left field to bring home Jorge Soler and give the Marlins a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st
Bryan De La Cruz whacks a two-run home run to left field to bring home Jorge Soler and give the Marlins a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st
PERTH, Australia — After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women's soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Hours after landing, seventh-ranked Canada found itself in a Group B logjam thanks to No. 40 Nigeria's 3-2 upset win over No. 10 Australia in the final game of the day. With one round of games remaining, it's all up for grabs in Group B. Olympic champion Canada could fi
While there's plenty of soccer to be played at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the knockout round picture becomes clearer with each match.
And the pic is so nice, she posted it twice.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will have a five-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix as a result of using too many gearbox parts.
TORONTO — A new look at Rogers Centre will give fans in the 100 level a new view. The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled detailed plans for Phase 2 of its Rogers Centre renovations on Thursday, detailing how the current 100-level seating bowl and structure will be fully demolished at the end of the 2023 season. The new seats will be installed from foul pole to foul pole, oriented toward the infield for improved viewing specifically for baseball. "Our goal from the onset of renovations was to transform R
Whit Merrifield will lead off for the Blue Jays on Friday, while the slumping George Springer moves down to fifth in the batting order.
The PGA Tour does not think the plan to roll back the golf ball is good for the game and has notified the USGA and R&A that it will not support the proposal they have in mind. The opposition to the “Modified Local Rule” came from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a Wednesday evening memo to the players. The governing bodies had set a deadline of Aug. 15 to receive feedback on the proposal, which would give tours the option to require a golf ball that goes about 15 yards shorter for the biggest hitters.
Here's what Canada needs to do in order to avoid an early exit at the Women's World Cup.
Graeme McDowell says he remains "very close" with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry despite having sat on opposite sides to them in the divide in men's professional golf over the last year.
Here's a look at which MLB-calibre Blue Jays players hold the most value ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
The country star wrote on Twitter that she was "glad" she and their sons Isaiah and Jacob could "celebrate you and your accomplishments"
If you're looking for a comprehensive list of the best unrestricted free agents in the NHL this offseason, you've come to the right place.
The USA continued their bid for a third straight Women’s World Cup as they drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in their second group stage game, a team they beat in the final four years ago
Charlynn Capan helped her son get through all three stages of Q-School to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card last year
The Spaniard played a major role in Manchester City’s rise.
Keep up to date with the results of all the arbitration hearings from around the NHL.
Formula 1's governing body postpones a ban on tyre-warming blankets that was due to be introduced next season.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs baseball team, which has roots dating back to 1895, has been put up for sale. The team has played in the Ontario-based Intercounty Baseball League since 1969 and won eight league titles. Former Major League Baseball players Rob and Rich Butler, Paul Spoljaric and Peter Orr are among the team's alumni. The IBL club, based at Toronto's Christie Pits Park, was owned by Jack and Lynne Dominico for the first 40 years of its existence, then solely by Jack after Lynne'
Alpine have announced that under-fire team principal Otmar Szafnauer will leave the team “by mutual agreement” following this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, with longstanding sporting director Alan Permane and engineer Pat Fry also departing Enstone.
Williams was enlisted as a global ambassador for the apparel brand last year