De La Cruz's slick running grab

The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals right-hander Joe Ross was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a partially torn elbow ligament and will be re-evaluated by the doctor who performed his Tommy John surgery in 2017. Ross has been the Nationals' most consistent starter this season apart from Max Scherzer, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline. The 28-year-old Ross is 5-9 with a 4.17 ERA in 20 starts, with career highs in innings pitched (108) and strikeouts (109) i