De La Cruz's slick running grab
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Bryan De La Cruz rushes through right field to track down a liner and take a potential hit away from David Bote in the 2nd inning
Bryan De La Cruz rushes through right field to track down a liner and take a potential hit away from David Bote in the 2nd inning
George Springer departed with an ankle injury, part of a tough Saturday night for the Blue Jays during a 9-3 loss to Luis Torrens and the Seattle Mariners.
Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 81-79 win over the Charlotte Hornets in Las Vegas Summer League play.
That MVP award is looking more and more like a lock for Shohei Ohtani.
Ali Walsh's successful pro debut comes more than 60 years after his grandfather turned pro.
The Blue Jays skipper says Springer will be out day-to-day with an ankle issue.
Kick off your 2021 fantasy football prep with our draft kit! We've rounded up our advice in one spot, so you don’t have to worry about being ready when you’re on the clock.
Which tight ends should you take a flier on in your fantasy football drafts?
Tyler Gilbert threw the eighth no-hitter of the season on Saturday night in just his first MLB start.
After stints with Seattle and Washington, Kendricks is getting a chance with San Francisco.
The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Jason Dickinson to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $2.65 million.
Precious Achiuwa wasn't messing around on this slam.
Anne Frank's face appeared in a video tribute the soccer club used for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.
Paige VanZant reveals that she was in a dark place immediately following her loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19.
Trevor Lawrence wasn't perfect, but he had some big-time throws.
Haiti was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday morning. Osaka, whose dad was born in the island nation, pledged to help relief efforts.
MLB reportedly sought information regarding the 2017 incident, but police records were expunged.
What was the best move from an NBA team this summer?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals right-hander Joe Ross was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a partially torn elbow ligament and will be re-evaluated by the doctor who performed his Tommy John surgery in 2017. Ross has been the Nationals' most consistent starter this season apart from Max Scherzer, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline. The 28-year-old Ross is 5-9 with a 4.17 ERA in 20 starts, with career highs in innings pitched (108) and strikeouts (109) i
PHOENIX (AP) — Tyler Gilbert became the first pitcher in 68 years to throw a no-hitter in his first big league start, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the San Diego Padres 7-0 Saturday night with the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season. The last to accomplish the feat in his first start was Bobo Holloman of the St. Louis Browns on May 6, 1953. Bumpus Jones also did it in his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds on Oct. 15, 1892, and Theodore Breitenstein threw one
The Olympics may be over, but for many of the small businesses that sponsor Canadian athletes, now is the time for recognition. Team Canada's biggest financial supporters were front and centre during Olympic broadcasts, but rules limit the extent to which athletes can promote personal sponsors. Now that the athletes have returned home, they can thank and highlight smaller businesses who chipped in to fund their Olympic journeys. "It's a business deal in which both sides should benefit," said Vij