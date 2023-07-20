La chanson française: Exploring the ins and outs of iconic French music

The recent passing of Jane Birkin was a reminder of just how attached French people are to la chanson française, which literally translates to "French songs" but is much more than that. Chanson française is a very distinct genre of music and is intertwined with French culture and history. Several styles of chanson française have emerged over the years, but the defining feature that ties them all together is that it's all about the words. In this episode of French Connections we take you on a musical tour of la chanson française.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Jane Birkin: The British actress who became a French icon

Jane Birkin, Franco-British actress and singer, dies at 76

'We need parties': Fête de la Musique, France's summer solstice music festival, turns 40