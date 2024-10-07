Kyshawn George hammers it home

Carolina had expected Young to be serviceable upon arrival as Williams has been this year for Chicago. It hasn't worked out that way, and Sunday laid it bare.
The Chicago Bears offense looked like what fantasy football managers all expected it to in Week 5. But is it for real? Tera Roberts investigated.
Mookie Betts went into a home-run trot, and Fox put a run on the board. He did not hit a home run.
The Connecticut Sun forced a Game 5 in their WNBA playoff semifinal series with the Minnesota Lynx with a 92–82 win in Game 4.
It's rare to see a 100-yard touchdown in the NFL. Two on the same day? That's unprecedented in league history.
A stunning recovery and some sheer muscle powered the Ravens' fifth touchdown of the day against Cincinnati.
Did we just witness the craziest college football weekend ever? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde recap an upset filled Week 6 that featured 4 top 10 teams lose. They start off with the two most shocking outcomes: Alabama falling to Vanderbilt and Tennessee stumbling against Arkansas.
There are two ties in the top 25, including a three-way tie for No. 18.
No. 1 Alabama got knocked off. So did No. 4 Tennessee. And that wasn't close to the extent of the upsets during a wild day where nobody was safe from a stunning loss.
Washington got a win over Michigan nine months after they met for the title.
The Bulldogs got back to their winning ways in Athens with an easy win over their oldest rival.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
Apalachee High School played its first home football game on Friday, one month after the Sept. 4 shooting in which two students and two teachers were killed.
The Tigers were overwhelmed by the Aggies.
San Francisco will have to wear their red jerseys at home during record heat, despite Kyle Shanahan's request to wear white.
The Dodgers' superstar will play in his first MLB playoff game on Saturday vs. the Padres.
It's time to check in on how the 2024 rookie class is stacking up for your fantasy football teams.
Turner Ward will not return as St. Louis Cardinals hitting coach after the team was one of the worst run-scoring clubs in the National League in 2024.
Breaking down the Clippers' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Alonso, who hadn't hit a home run since Sept. 19, stunned the Brewers and kept the Mets' season alive with his 9th-inning heroics.