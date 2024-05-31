Kyrie Irving vs. Boston Celtics - a redemption story? | No Cap Room

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Senior NBA writer Dan Devine discuss Kyrie Irving’s redemption arc from leaving the Celtics in 2019 to now facing them in the 2024 NBA Finals. Hear the full conversation on “No Cap Room” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

Kyrie and Boston and his tenure there ended more, I think from his side of things first as opposed to the team souring.

And of course, you know, very famously grabs the microphone at that season ticket holder event before the 1819 season and says he's got every intention of signing there and has dreams of having his number 11 and the Raptors one day and his dad played at BU and blah, blah, blah.

And then he's already caught on camera talking to Kevin Durant at all star break.

They'll say that their brothers and they fought battles together and there's, there's all love there, but there is absolutely a tangible tension between the young guns of Tatum Brown versus the veteran guys of Kyrie and Gordon Hayward.

So Kyrie has always been maximized as like the most elite possible.

Number two with lebron in Cleveland.

That was what he was supposed to be in Brooklyn and what he was doing in Brooklyn before he got hurt.

That's what he's doing now.

It wasn't really the circumstance in Boston.

If you, if you are plotting all this stuff out in terms of the arc of somebody's career, like the whole point of him going to Boston was for him to see if he could be that guy.

Like he, he was bristling under the sort of restrictions and the idea that, like, no matter what you do in Cleveland, it's lebron's success and you're just sort of the wingman for it, for sure.

And to be in your early twenties, there's a lot still to learn before you can start handing out life lessons at that point.

And the basketball component to this is he has been able to stay on the floor more often over the last few months than he has in many years.

He has done everything he can possibly do to be that complimentary player rather than needing to show that he is the leader and the one who carries the most weight, he is perfect next to Luka Danic and every teammate he's got, which is also oftentimes true in Boston and in Brooklyn swears by what he gives them and how the way that he can elevate them, uh you know, and put them in the right position to succeed and to grow.

You know, there's been some low points.

The Boston period was certainly a low point.

This is an opportunity to whether you call it right, some wrongs or, you know, expunge some old, you know, exercise some old demons or whatever.

So for him to be back at this stage in the role he is now, you know, persona you know, grata in Dallas and, you know, having, having elevated that team, like it's an interesting set of circumstances and I think the people of Boston are not going to appreciate it very much.