Kyrie Irving felt 'disrespected' by Nets after trade to Mavs

The newly acquired point guard spoke on Tuesday ahead of his first game as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

Video Transcript

KYRIE IRVING: To me personally, just sitting in this seat today, I just know I want to be places where I'm celebrated and not just tolerated or just kind of dealt with in a way that doesn't make me feel respected. And there were times throughout this process, when I was in Brooklyn where I felt very disrespected. And my talent, I work extremely hard at what do. No one ever talks about my work ethic, though. Everyone talks about what I'm doing off the floor.

So I just want to change that narrative and write my own story and just continue to prepare in the gym. And now that I'm in Dallas, just focus on what I can control like I said. And I grew up in New Jersey Nets fan, it's in my blood, you know. I cheer for them. But when things start to change and you're not getting transparency and honesty from people in the front office or people around you, I mean, I don't know what person feels comfortable or confident in that type of environment.

And again, I don't want to go into too many details because it's water under the bridge now. I wish them well. I left them in fourth place. I did what I was supposed to do. I took care of my teammates, was incredibly selfless in my approach to leading. And I just wanted to do all the right things for myself, not to appease anybody that had something negative to say about me or they judge me. You know, this basketball game just-- it's fun and I want to keep it that way. I want to stay competitive and just work hard.