Kyrie Irving with a deep 3 vs the Los Angeles Lakers

The Grizzlies complete a 29 point comeback as they defeat the Spurs, 126-120, in overtime. Tyus Jones recorded 20 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Spurs, the first triple-double of his career, while Jaren Jackson Jr. added a game-high 28 points, along with five rebounds and four blocks in the victory. Devin Vassell tallied 25 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Spurs in the losing effort. The Grizzlies improve to 42-27, while the Spurs fall to 18-52.