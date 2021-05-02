Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to ceasefire after 40 die in fresh fighting
The shooting broke out when Tajik officials tried to mount surveillance cameras to monitor the water supply facility
SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell earned his first win for the San Diego Padres, backed by Manny Machado's early three-run homer in a 6-2 victory Saturday over the San Francisco Giants. Pinch-hitter Jurickson Profar connected on a solo homer in the eighth inning and Jake Cronenworth added a two-run single as the Padres pulled away. Snell (1-0) gave up one earned run and five hits in five innings, striking out six. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner was acquired from Tampa Bay in an off-season trade. “It feels good. ... Really good tempo, good pace, good rhythm," Snell said. “I'll continue to grow and get better, I'm not too worried about that.” Machado provided all the offence San Diego would need with his three-run shot to left-centre field off Anthony DeSclafani (2-1) in the first inning. “It just feels like the whole squad is getting in sync,” Machado said. “As of April the bullpen and pitching staff carried us. I think it is about that time that the offence starts chipping in and starts doing what we need to do.” Leadoff hitter Trent Grisham singled and Fernando Tatis Jr. walked before Machado jumped on a hanging knuckle-curve. “I was trying to hit the ball, trying to find a hole. I found one — over the fence, I guess. That is the way it works,” Machado said. “We are just trying to get those early runs for Snell, give him a lead for the first time, help him get his first win." Staked to a 3-0 lead, Snell was in charge through the first three innings. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth by getting Wilmer Flores to ground into a 6-4-3 double play. “Early on he was super sharp. Had all his pitches in play,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “He did a great job keeping them off balance.” San Francisco rallied in the fifth. Mauricio Dubon hit his first home run of the season, a leadoff shot to left field. After an error by Cronenworth at second base, Darin Ruf drove in a run with a sharp single to make it 3-2. Snell struck out Brandon Belt swinging with the bases loaded to preserve the slim lead. Snell was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fifth. Profar homered on the first pitch of the Padres eighth against reliever Camilo Doval to make it 4-2. Later in the inning, Tatis and Eric Hosmer executed a double steal with two outs. Cronenworth followed by driving in two runs with a single to right against reliever Jose Alvarez. “Our guys are pretty fearless,” Tingler said. “When they have a chance to grab an extra 90 (feet), we are going to role the dice here and there.” DeSclafani lasted six innings, giving up three earned runs and three hits while striking out three. “I just hung the pitch to Machado,” DeSclafani said. “At this level if you are going to hang curveballs like that then they are going to get whacked.” TRAINER’S ROOM Giants: Manager Gabe Kapler said SS Brandon Crawford wasn’t in the starting lineup due to a calf injury, but the team hoped he would be available to come off the bench if needed. UP NEXT Giants: RHP Kevin Gausman (1-0, 2.14 ERA) starts Sunday in the three-game series finale. Padres: Tingler had not announced a starter for Sunday yet. It could be RHP Joe Musgrove (2-2, 1.24), who would be pitching on his regular turn, or RHP Dinelson Lamet if the Padres determine he’s healthy enough to come off the injured list. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Richard J. Marcus, The Associated Press
CALGARY — Late-game struggles proved costly for Canada's Kerri Einarson on Saturday at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship. Einarson started strong in both of her matchups but didn't finish the way she wanted. An 8-5 loss to Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni was followed by an 8-7 defeat to Russia's Alina Kovaleva, leaving Canada in an unexpected 1-3 round-robin hole. "We've just got to keep fighting and grinding," Einarson said. "It's a long, long haul. We've just got to keep building off the good things that we are doing out there." In the afternoon draw at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre, Einarson's final rock in the ninth end rolled out to give Switzerland a back-breaking steal of two. Canada was run out of rocks in the 10th. "I just lost maybe a little bit of focus in that ninth end," Einarson said. "I just kind of babied my first one and it just grabbed. I had perfect draw weight all game. It happens and we've just got to move forward." Canada took a 3-0 lead in the first end of the nightcap when Kovaleva was heavy with a draw. The Russian skip eventually found her rhythm and drew the four-foot ring to score one in the 10th end for the win. "We're definitely leaving it all out there," said Canada third Val Sweeting. "I think we're still playing really well as a team. We've just got to stay strong until the end. There's lots of week left. It's still in our own hands. We still control everything out there." Canada will play Tabitha Peterson of the United States on Sunday. Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., has had strong results so far in the curling bubble. After winning a second straight national women's team title in February, she won a mixed doubles crown with Brad Gushue. Her four-player rink of Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Meilleur also won a Grand Slam title last weekend. But a punishing early schedule against several top contenders has left little room for error. Mistakes have been untimely and magnified. Einarson opened with a loss to reigning Olympic champ Anna Hasselborg of Sweden before rebounding with a victory over the Czech Republic's Anna Kubeskova. Tirinzoni, meanwhile, is the reigning world champion and Kovaleva leads the standings at 4-0. The two-loss Saturday will put the pressure on a Canadian side that is making its women's worlds debut. "It's OK to lose a couple against some really good teams," Meilleur said. "We just know we have to capitalize on those games coming up and we can still put ourselves in a really good spot." Kovaleva made a brilliant hit through a tight port with her first stone in the eighth end. Einarson rolled out with her last throw to set up Russia to draw for three and a 7-6 lead. Einarson settled for one in the ninth end when she was unable to hit and stick. Tied with hammer coming home, Kovaleva made a draw to the four-foot ring for the single point and the victory. "We just have to play a full 10 ends and that's all it comes down to really," Meilleur said. "There's teams that are going to make really good shots against us and we have to bounce back and play better the next game. If we lose a couple, we lose a couple. "But there are great teams and they're making great shots just like we're making great shots." In other evening results, Germany's Daniela Jentsch edged South Korea's EunJung Kim 10-9, China's Yu Han beat Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura 5-2 and the U.S. defeated Italy's Stefania Constantini 7-5. Sweden, Switzerland and Scotland's Eve Muirhead were unbeaten at 3-0. The Czech Republic and China were tied in fifth place at 2-1 while Germany and the United States were at 2-2. Canada was alone in 11th place in the 14-team field. The top six teams will make the playoffs and secure Olympic berths for their respective countries at the 2022 Beijing Games. Einarson would have represented Canada at last year's world championship but the event was cancelled at the 11th hour due to the pandemic. Brendan Bottcher's Alberta-based team made the top-six cut at the world men's playdowns last month but was eliminated in the quarterfinals. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021. The Canadian Press
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jonathan Marchessault scored on a power play at 3:04 of overtime, Marc-Andre Fleury moved into a tie for the third on the NHL's all-time wins list and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Saturday night. The Coyotes got off to a slow start a night after ending the Golden Knights’ 10-game winning streak with a 3-0 win Friday. William Karlsson and Mark Stone scored to put Vegas up, and Fleury was sharp through the first two periods. Arizona came to life in the third period, with Christian Fischer scoring midway through and Christian Dvorak tying it on a power play with 5 1/2 minutes left. Arizona was called for too many men on the ice in overtime and Marchessault beat Darcy Kuemper from the left circle to help Vegas maintain a four-point lead in the West Division after Colorado beat San Jose. The Golden Knights have won 11 of 12. Fleury stopped 19 shots match Roberto Luongo for third all-time with 289 wins. Kuemper stopped 31 shots for Arizona, which four points behind St. Louis for the final playoff spot in the West Division with four games left. The Golden Knights and Coyotes played a physical game on Friday and the hits kept coming less than 24 hours later. Vegas dominated early, firing off 14 of the first 15 shots, and Karlsson scored on a one-timer from just outside the crease on a pass by Reilly Smith. Stone made it 2-0 with midway through the second, beating Kuemper to the glove side after an ill-advised drop pass by Arizona's Christian Fischer at the other end led to a 2-on-1. Stone eclipsed 20 goals for the eighth straight season. Fleury stopped Phil Kessel on an early breakaway in the third period, but Fischer beat him to the stick side midway through after a puck caromed to the slot. Dvorak tied it when he skated free through the slot on a power play and beat Fleury to the stick side. UP NEXT The Golden Knights open a two-game series at Minnesota on Monday. The Coyotes host the first of two games against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Marshall, The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Miller made 23 saves to win the final home start of his 18-year NHL career, and the Anaheim Ducks snapped their 23-game streak without a home regulation victory Saturday night, beating the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Trevor Zegras scored his second NHL goal, while Danton Heinen and Jacob Larsson had a goal and two assists apiece as the Ducks won the fourth Freeway Faceoff in six days, dominating the rivals' final meeting in an ugly Southern California hockey season. The last-place Ducks used their home finale to pay tribute to the 40-year-old Miller, who recently announced he will retire after the season. Miller's teammates all wore versions of his No. 30 jersey during pregame warmups, and Honda Center played video clips of Miller's decorated career during the first period, culminating in a standing ovation from the crowd and both teams. Both teams lined up to shake Miller's hand after the game, and the Ducks gathered with Miller's wife and son at mid-ice for a photo amid several standing ovations. Max Jones, Nicolas Deslauriers and Max Comtois also had goals for the Ducks as the NHL’s lowest-scoring team matched its highest-scoring performance of the season to end its nine-game home winless streak. Anaheim hadn’t won at Honda Center in regulation since Jan. 24, going 3-17-3. Tobias Bjornfot scored his first NHL goal and Cal Petersen stopped 27 shots for the Kings, who narrowly won the Freeway Faceoff season series 4-3-1. Los Angeles has lost 13 of its last 19 overall. Both of Anaheim’s six-goal games this season came against the Kings and Petersen, who also gave up six on March 8. Zegras converted a rebound of Comtois’ close-range shot for Anaheim’s first goal. The Ducks’ top forward prospect got his first goal since returning to the NHL from an AHL stint during which he prepared for his transition to centre. Just 36 seconds after Larsson wired a cross-ice pass to Heinen for his seventh goal in the second period, Derek Grant found Deslauriers with a similar cross-ice pass for his fifth goal. MILLER'S TIME Brendan Lemieux got his first goal for the Kings with 16:09 to play when Sean Walker’s errant shot bounced off his body. The goal ruined Miller’s bid for his 45th career shutout — more than any U.S.-born goalie except Jonathan Quick, who watched this game from LA’s bench. The winningest American-born goalie in NHL history, Miller is the only player in hockey history to be named the top goalie in the NCAA, the AHL, the Olympics and the NHL. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2010 with Buffalo, and he was the outstanding player of the 2010 Winter Olympic tournament in Vancouver while leading the U.S. to silver medals. POWERLESS Although the Ducks' offence had an outstanding game and pulled into a tie with Detroit for the NHL's fewest goals (115), Anaheim's power play is close to the worst in NHL history with just a few games to play. The Ducks went 0 for 1 with a man advantage against the Kings to fall to 11 for 117 (9.4%) on the season. The worst power play in the NHL's modern era came from the 1997-98 Tampa Bay Lightning (9.4%). UP NEXT Kings: At Coyotes on Monday. Ducks: At Blues on Monday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double in the first half and the Indiana Pacers flirted with the most lopsided victory in NBA history before beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 152-95 on Saturday night. Sabonis finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists, and the Pacers scored their most points in a game since joining the NBA in 1976. They led by 67 points with 4:12 remaining before the Thunder scored the game’s next 10 points. The NBA's largest victory margin remains 68, set by Cleveland against Miami in 1991. Sabonis said he's never experienced anything like it. “No, especially on the professional level," he said. “But we were just out there having fun. We didn’t even realize the score most of the time. We were just running our plays, trying to be aggressive and good things were happening.” The Pacers' previous record was 150 points against Denver in 1982. Indiana shot 65.5% from the field — the highest percentage for an opponent in Thunder history. “It’s embarrassing," Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. “I’m not going to try to spin that. It’s tough. It’s demoralizing.” Sabonis returned after missing six straight games with a sore lower back. He made 10 of 13 shots and had a career-high assist total. “I surprised myself in the first quarter when I was not that tired," he said. “I thought I was going to get winded more, but the coaching staff and medical staff did a great job of trying to keep my conditioning up.” He clinched the triple-double on an assist to Doug McDermott two minutes before halftime. He finished the first half with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season the 11th of his career. He joined Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook (twice) as the only players with triple-doubles before halftime since the play-by-play era began in 1997-98, according to Elias. He learned he was closing in on the triple-double during a timeout late in the second quarter. “We just kept playing,” he said. “Guys were getting open, I was trying to find them and the rest -- they made the shots.” The Thunder got Sabonis on draft night in 2016, then sent him to the Pacers the next year in the deal that brought Paul George to Oklahoma City. Sabonis showed why Thunder general manager Sam Presti is considered one of the best talent evaluators in the business. McDermott scored a career-high 31 points and Caris LeVert added 25 for the Pacers, who entered Saturday’s game in ninth place in the Eastern Conference after losing two straight. Moses Brown scored 16 points for the Thunder, who have lost 19 of their past 21 games. Indiana led 82-46 at halftime, the most points Oklahoma City has ever allowed in a half. Indiana shot 70% before the break, including 61% from 3-point range. “You kind of need some stops, or you need them to cool off a little bit, or you need some more offence," Daigneault said. “We needed a combination of things.” The Pacers poured it on in the third quarter, scoring 44 more points to take a 126-70 lead. They surpassed their previous season scoring high of 141 points on a dunk by Amida Brimah with 5:30 remaining and set their NBA scoring record on a 3-pointer by Cassius Stanley in the final minute. ___ TIP-INS Pacers: Guard Malcolm Brogdon sat out after injuring his right hamstring on Thursday. ... Made their first six shots to take a 14-4 lead. ... Shot 65.2% in the first quarter to take a 42-29 lead. ... McDermott scored 16 points in the first quarter. ... Former Toronto Raptor Oshae Brissett of Mississauga, Ont., had 16 points and 13 rebounds in 40 minutes. Thunder: Guard Charlie Brown Jr. got the start and scored eight points. He's on a 10-day contract. ... Made just 8 of 38 3-pointers and 11 of 23 free throws. ... Recent acquisition Gabriel Deck had eight points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes. QUOTABLE Sabonis on returning to action: “It was fun. It was so much fun to finally be out there with my teammates. Watching on the sidelines for an athlete is never fun, and to be out there again and play the game was awesome.” BALL MOVEMENT The Pacers had 41 assists — four short of their team NBA record. “Everybody was moving and cutting, and when we share the ball, everybody’s getting open shots,” Sabonis said. STAT LINES The Thunder nearly set a record for points allowed in a game, but the Pacers fell just short of the 154 points San Antonio scored against Oklahoma City in 2019. UP NEXT Pacers: Visit the Washington Wizards on Monday. Thunder: Host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. ___ Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press
PHOENIX — Dom Nuñez hit a grand slam, Trevor Story had three hits that included a two-run homer and the Colorado Rockies pounded out 18 hits in a 14-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. It was a good start to May for the Rockies, who had the most losses in the National League during April with a 9-17 record. The top three hitters in Colorado's lineup all had good nights: Raimel Tapia had four singles and scored two runs, Story added a double to go with his homer and Ryan McMahon had two hits and four RBIs, including the go-ahead, two-run single in the fourth. Arizona starter Zac Gallen (1-1) needed 93 pitches to get through four innings. He gave up four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven. McMahon's error on a grounder was part of the reason the Diamondbacks scored a pair or runs in the third and pushed ahead 2-1, but the third baseman made up for the miscue the very next inning. The left-handed McMahon sliced a two-out single to the opposite field, scoring Tapia and Story to give the Rockies a 4-2 lead. The Diamondbacks pulled to 4-3 on Carson Kelly's RBI single, but Story responded in the sixth with his two-run homer. Story was out in front of Caleb Smith's changeup on a 2-2 count, but reached out and pulled the ball down the left-field line. The liner just cleared the wall, landing in the Arizona bullpen. After Nuñez smacked his eighth-inning grand slam off Matt Peacock to make it 14-5, the Diamondbacks turned to infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera on the mound. Another infielder, Wyatt Mathisen, made his first career pitching appearance in the ninth. Mathisen threw one pitch that registered 46 mph, but still threw a scoreless inning. Peacock had a particularly rough outing, giving up seven earned runs in one-third of an inning. Austin Gomber (2-3) gave the Rockies a solid outing, allowing four runs — two earned — over six innings. He permitted five hits and one walk and struck out four. Andy Young had a pinch-hit solo homer for the Diamondbacks in the sixth, and Kelly brought home a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. But every time the Diamondbacks chipped away at the lead, the Rockies responded — and Nuñez's grand slam ended any suspense. NEARING 300 Arizona's fifth-year manager, Torey Lovullo, needs one more win to reach 300 with the team. He'd be the fourth manager in club history to hit the mark: Kirk Gibson (353), Bob Melvin (337) and Bob Brenly (303) are all in the club. TRAINER'S ROOM Rockies: Put RHP Antonio Senzatela on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain. The move is retroactive to Friday. The team called up LHP Lucas Gilbreath from its alternate training site. UP NEXT The teams play the finale of their four-game series on Sunday afternoon. The Diamondbacks will send RHP Merrill Kelly (2-2, 6.33 ERA) to the mound to face Colorado RHP Chi Chi González (1-0, 3.60). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press