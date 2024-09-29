Kyren Williams' best plays vs. Bears Week 4
Watch Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams' best plays from his game vs. the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 4 running back rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
Week 2 of the fantasy football season brought more chaos. Matt Harmon sifts through the noise to find the signal.
The Bears didn't score an offensive touchdown, but secured the win thanks to scores on defense and special teams. Williams threw for 92 yards.
Williams, 2024 No. 1 overall pick, was voted as one of eight captains by his Bears teammates in his first NFL season.
Rice hobbled to the bench after the injury and left the field lying down on a cart.
Kansas City is looking to start 4-0 for the first time since 2020.
It took a while, but the Bengals at last have their first win of the season.
Anthony Richardson left the game, came back, and was injured again.
Ozzie Virgil Sr., the first player native to the Dominican Republic to play Major League Baseball, died at the age of 92. He played nine seasons in the majors.
New York grabbed the lead and never looked back, beating Las Vegas 87-77 with Stewart and Ionescu combining for 55 points.
On Sunday, two days after the White Sox set the MLB record for losses in a season with 121, the team released a letter from owner Jerry Reinsdorf, in which he acknowledged the season as a "failure" and "embarrassing."
The United States continues its domination at the Presidents Cup, this time in Montreal.
The 49ers running back was placed on IR in mid-September with Achilles tendinitis.
The Packers outscored the Vikings 29-3 in the second half, but couldn't overcome an early 28-0 hole
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had plenty of chances late to beat the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
Per the CBS broadcast, Badie was showing movement on the sideline. The Broncos later announced that Badie was diagnosed with a back injury.
Pittsburgh was sloppy with the ball and couldn't erase a big deficit against Indianapolis, which lost both Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor to injury.
DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons both went down with injuries in Thursday's win over the Giants.
Reeve, who is both the head coach and President of Basketball Operations of the Lynx, led Minnesota to a 30-10 record and a semifinal berth.
With his game-breaking plays in Alabama's thrilling all-timer against Georgia, Alabama WR Ryan Williams has already written himself into Crimson Tide lore. His freshman teammate and his new coach may have as well.