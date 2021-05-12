Kyle Tucker's solo home run
Kyle Tucker belts a solo home run to left field and gives the Astros a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 5th inning
DETROIT (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points and Anthony Edwards added 22 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the undermanned Detroit Pistons 119-100 on Tuesday night in a game with significant lottery implications. Minnesota's second straight win was its 22nd in 69 games, while the Pistons dropped to 20-50. The Houston Rockets (16-53) are the only team with fewer wins than Detroit. There are three teams - the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers - with 21 wins. Ricky Rubio added 19 points for Minnesota while DeAngelo Russell had 15 points and 10 assists. Saddiq Bey scored 21 points and Saben Lee added 20 for Detroit, which lost for the 10th time in 12 games. Pistons coach Dwane Casey had nine players dressed, including six rookies and they struggled badly on offense. Detroit shot 34.3% in the first half and turned the ball over 15 times for 16 Minnesota points. The Timberwolves led 62-40 at the start of the second half, but the Pistons scored the first 12 points of the third quarter to make it a 10-point game. Minnesota, though, went on an 8-0 run of their own to move the score to 70-52. The margin was 86-65 at the period's end, and Detroit never threatened in a low-intensity fourth quarter. TIP INS Timberwolves: Minnesota's starters scored 73 of its 86 points in the first three quarters, including 22 of 24 in the third quarter. Pistons: Point guards Killian Hayes and Saben Lee only committed one of Detroit's 16 turnovers in the first half. Shooting guard Josh Jackson had seven and Saddiq Bey added three. UP NEXT Timberwolves: Host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Pistons: Host the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Dave Hogg, The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets lost All-Star second baseman Jeff McNeil to body cramps and center fielder Albert Almora Jr. after a vicious crash with the outfield wall during a game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. McNeil lined his second hit of the game off starter John Means with two outs in the third inning and tried to beat center fielder Cedric Mullins' throw to second. He slowed down about halfway between first and second and was out by several steps. McNeil lifted his average to .234 this season as he's gradually pulled out of an early slump. Last Friday, the 29-year-old McNeil appeared to get into a dugout scuffle with double-play partner Francisco Lindor — a moment Lindor tried to dismiss as a debate about rats and raccoons. Almora tracked Austin Hays' rocket to the warning track in center and had the ball in his glove when he slammed face-first into the wall. His head left an indention on the padded fencing. The ball fell out of his mitt, and Almora crashed to the warning track, where he remained face down for over a minute. With the help of a trainer, he picked himself up and walked off under his own power to applause from fans at Citi Field. Almora was 0 for 3 and is batting .048 this season. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched out of some early trouble before extending his strikeout record and César Hernández hit a two-run homer, sending the Cleveland Indians to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night. Bieber (4-2) struck out eight and has now fanned at least that many in 20 consecutive starts, a major league mark he builds on every time out. The right-hander's streak was in jeopardy, but he got Nick Martini for strikeout No. 8 in the seventh. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner wasn’t as sharp as usual and needed a career-high 121 pitches to go 6 2-3 innings. James Karinchak finished the seventh for Bieber and worked the eighth. Emmanuel Clase gave up two singles in the ninth, but got Matt Duffy to bounce into a game-ending double play for his seventh save. Hernández homered in the fifth off Adbert Alzolay (1-3), who matched Bieber for six innings. José Ramírez added a solo homer for the up-and-down Indians, who have been no-hit twice but won seven of eight. Eric Sogard homered for the Cubs, who made Bieber work hard. With his pitch count climbing in the seventh, Bieber gave up a leadoff walk to Joc Pederson and then won a nine-pitch battle with Martini to increase his record. On the strikeout, Bieber's 117th pitch, Pederson was thrown out stealing by catcher Austin Hedges. Hernández's third homer pushed the Indians ahead 3-2. With one out, Alzolay hit Andrés Giménez on the right hand with a pitch initially called a foul ball. Indians manager Terry Francona won a replay challenge, and after Giménez stole second, Hernández made Alzolay pay with his shot to right. Sogard snapped a 1-1 tie in the fifth with his first homer since Aug. 29, when he was with the Milwaukee Brewers. Bieber got ahead in the count and just missed striking out Sogard with a borderline 2-2 pitch that plate umpire Stu Scheurwater called a ball. Sogard, who moved from second base to shortstop when starter Javier Báez was scratched from the starting lineup with lower back tightness, then drove a 3-2 pitch that just ducked inside the right-field foul pole. Bieber's first pitch was an early sign he might struggle. Pederson ripped his 94 mph fastball back at the right-hander, who alertly snagged the comebacker, which had an exit velocity of 112 mph. The Cubs scored once on Bieber in the second and were poised for a big inning. But he wriggled out of a no-out, bases-loaded jam by striking out Ildemaro Vargas and getting Sogard to ground into a double play. SHOT IN THE ARMS Francona said by Wednesday the Indians will reach the mandated 85% vaccination threshold, allowing them to ease some of MLB's protocols for COVID-19. “You can back off wearing a mask in the dugout,” he said. “Guys can play cards on the plane as long as they have a mask on. They can eat indoors. It’s helpful to guys getting some sense of normalcy back.” DO-IT-ALL BRYANT Chicago's Kris Bryant has played five positions — third base, first and all three outfield spots. And, as far as the Cubs are concerned, he hasn't once looked out of place. “He doesn’t complain about it," outfielder Jake Marisnick said. “He goes out and does it, gets his work in and looks good at every position I’ve seen him play. It’s special.” Bryant was lifted in the sixth because he “was under the weather," according to the Cubs. TRAINER'S ROOM Cubs: Marisnick went on the 10-day injured list with a “mild to moderate” right hamstring strain. He's optimistic he'll be back soon. ... RHP Jake Arrieta (right thumb) was scheduled to throw a bullpen session in Cleveland. Barring any setbacks, he'll likely come off the IL this week. UP NEXT Indians rookie LHP Sam Hentges (1-0) makes his first career start after being rained out Sunday and faces Cubs RHP Zach Davies (2-2). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
Toronto FC added experience up front Tuesday, signing veteran forward Dom Dwyer through 2022. The 30-year-old Dwyer, who entered MLS in 2013, has 83 career regular-season and playoff goals in 204 games with Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City SC. He has been training with TFC since the pre-season. “Dom is a powerful attacking player that has experience scoring goals in this league. He’s been training with us in Orlando, and he’s fit very well within the group,” Toronto FC GM Ali Curtis said in a statement. “Adding Dom gives us another dangerous attacking option when we think about our front six. "Dom very much wanted to join the club and that was a big part of the signing process, given he had interest from other clubs. We’re happy he’s with us, and we’re looking forward to him getting on the field.” After a quiet off-season, Toronto has been busy in recent days signing designated player Yeferson Soteldo, Jamaican international defender Kemar Lawrence and now Dwyer. Heading in the other direction were midfielder Liam Fraser (loaned to Columbus) and midfielder/wingback Griffin Dorsey (waived). Toronto has been short up front in recent weeks with star striker Jozy Altidore dealing with illness and injury, Ayo Akinola coming back from injury and sophomore Ifunanyachi Achara still recovering from knee surgery. Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo, who can also play forward, is still dealing with a quad issue. Dwyer was most recently with Orlando in his second go-round with the Florida team. He made just two appearances last season before being sidelined by a knee injury. In addition to a history of scoring goals, the five-foot-nine 181-pounder can be a major irritant to defenders with an abrasive edge to him. Toronto has set up shop in Orlando during the pandemic due to border restrictions. Born and raised in England, Dwyer was taken 16th overall in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft by Kansas City out of the University of South Florida. He made his MLS debut on Sept. 2, 2012, against Toronto . Dwyer gained American citizenship in 2017 and went on to earn four caps for the U.S. With Kansas City, Dwyer made a combined 150 appearances and scored 66 goals in all competitions. Dwyer is married to Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux, a U.S. international who was born in B.C., to an American father and Canadian mother. Also Tuesday, Toronto waived Dorsey. The 22-year-old midfielder/wingback saw just seven minutes of playing time in two substitute appearances since being drafted sixth overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft from Indiana, where the Colorado native was a second-team All-American. The former U.S. under-20 international signed a Generation Adidas contract with MLS prior to the draft. Curtis said the acquisitions of Soteldo and Lawrence had forced Dorsey farther down the depth chart. "You have to make (roster) room at times," said coach Chris Armas. "So that's what that's about. We think he's a really good young professional. So this was not an easy decision." TFC defender Eriq Zavaleta also paid tribute to Griffin. "In my time as a pro, I’ve seen few young players work harder every day. Good luck in your next club, pal." he said in a social media post. "Success is around the corner." — Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
DENVER (AP) — San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was among three players the Padres added to the injured list due to health and safety protocols. Joining Tatis on the list were utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, the Padres announced Tuesday before their game at Colorado. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he learned of Tatis’ positive test in a phone call late Monday nigh but that Tatis was symptom-free at the moment. “Naturally, you’re punched in the stomach a little bit,” Tingler said. “You first of all want to make sure, certainly for Tatis in this situation, is he feeling OK? And it was good to kind of see him over Facetime, and he’s feeling well. I mean he is crushed, he’s crushed inside, mentally, things like that. “At the same time, for our guys here, we have a chance to pick him up. We’ve got a chance to pick it up up a little bit. We’re coming off a fairly decent offensive game. Look, it’s a blow, but we’ve got the guys. It’s not going to be one guy having to carry a lot of things. It’s going to be a lot of guys chipping in and contributing.” Tatis spent time on the injured list last month with inflammation in his left shoulder. He leads the Padres with nine homers and 23 runs. The 22-year-old Tatis has flourished on the road this season, hitting .385 with six homers and 10 RBIS. His 1.302 OPS on the road is the second-best mark in the majors of any player with at least 40 plate appearances, trailing only Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (1.364). “It is what it is,” outfielder Wil Myers said. “We’re in a situation where things are going on right now but we’ll just adapt and keep going. We’ve got three new guys in here today and we’re ready for the game today.” Profar has reached base safely in eight of his last 10 games. He is hitting .234 this season with one homer. Mateo was called upon as a pinch hitter in the ninth Sunday in San Francisco. He had an RBI double in San Diego's 11-1 win. He's hitting .400 over his last six games. San Diego recalled infielder/outfielder Tucupita Marcano and right-hander Nabil Crismatt from Triple-A El Paso and selected the contract of outfielder John Andreoli to the 40-man roster. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
