Kyle Smaines' wife pays tribute at World Cup event to professional South Lake Tahoe skier killed in avalanche

To kick off the weekend of competition at the free skiers World Cup in Mammoth Mountain, Kyle Smaines' widow and other skiers honored him with a special tribute. The professional skier based out of South Lake Tahoe, died last month in an avalanche in the Nagong Prefecture region in Japan. The air blast threw Smaines 50 meters. Smaines and another skier were killed. His wife, Jenna Dramise, took the same run on the half pipe at Mammoth Mountain where her husband missed making the U.S. Olympic ski team by one slot in 2018.