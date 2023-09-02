Kyle Schwarber's leadoff HR (38)
Kyle Schwarber crushes a solo home run to right field, giving the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning
The Toronto Blue Jays are about to play in the most unusual ballpark in the majors and some players will be more affected than others.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson signed a minor league deal with the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, two days after the New York Yankees released him. The Brewers said Donaldson will report to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee. Donaldson is a three-time All-Star who had an MVP season with Toronto in 2015, but his production has dipped dramatically. The 37-year-old has hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs over 165 games in two seasons since the Yankees
Former UFC star Paige VanZant reveals her OnlyFans site made more money in one day than her entire fighting career (including UFC) combined.
Davis Schneider and Ernie Clement could be the heroes the Blue Jays need down the stretch.
Chad Green and Spencer Horwitz could provide a meaningful boost to the Blue Jays, who enter September 2.5 games back of a playoff spot.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. had a full day: The Atlanta Braves star got married in the morning, hit a landmark grand slam and ended the night beating NL MVP rival Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hopes to postpone the honeymoon until November. Before leading the Braves over the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 on Thursday night, Acuña wed fiancée Maria Laborde in a small ceremony at a house in the mountains about 45 minutes from the team's hotel. The couple have two young sons togethe
Iga Swiatek thinks it could be tricky to surpass her pal — Slovenia's Kaja Juvan — en route to defending her US Open title.
"To be continued..." NFL and college football personality Wendi Nix wrote after splitting from ESPN.
The Blue Jays and Rangers have had their beef in the past. The ingredients are there for the rivalry to be renewed in September.
MADRID (AP) — Spain's government began a move to oust suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales, who ended a week of silence on Friday by insisting he was the victim of a smear campaign. Rubiales has come in for a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation for his behavior during and after Spain's recent Women’s World Cup triumph in Sydney. He kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without consent and grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture. On Friday, a Spanish government legal panel han
Nearly half of baseball's hardest throwing pitchers this season have had reconstructive Tommy John surgery in their careers.
Lewis Hamilton said he was confident Mercedes could match Red Bull within the next two years as he finally put pen to paper on a new two-year deal worth an estimated £100 million.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is keeping the pitch clock the same for the postseason as it was for the regular season, brushing aside complaints from some players. Following an MLB executive council meeting this week, the commissioner's office informed the competition committee there will be no change, a decision first reported by Sports Illustrated. The competition committee adopted the clock ahead of the 2023 season along with restrictions on defensive shifts and larger bases. The cloc
Which wideouts should you be leery of at their current ADPs? Seven analysts reveal a big-name receiver they're fading in drafts.
Phil Kessel has appeared in 1,064 consecutive regular-season NHL games.
Luka Doncic and Slovenia are headed to the World Cup quarterfinals. So are the U.S., Germany and Lithuania. Out of the mix: Olympic bronze medalist Australia. Half of the World Cup quarterfinals field is now set, after those four nations won their opening second-round games Friday to secure spots in the knockout round. The U.S. rallied to hold off Montenegro 85-73 in Group J, and Lithuania topped Greece 92-67 in the late game in that group. The Americans and Lithuania are both 4-0 now; Greece an
Heat bypasses stretch provision with Lowry. What it means
The Kings are bringing in another veteran big man — and his mother was a Monarch.
Mark Schlereth on his outlook for the Cowboys following the Trey Lance trade, “They’ll get in the playoffs, and they’ll s*** in their helmets like they do every year.”
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski wants you to get comfortable taking small steps toward a championship — Step 1 is to win the first month of the season.