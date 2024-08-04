Kyle Schwarber's leadoff home run (23)
Kyle Schwarber crushes a leadoff home run to put the Phillies ahead 1-0
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
Regan Smith, Lily King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske outraced Australia and set a world record in the process.
The U.S. fell to China in Sunday’s 4x100-meter men’s medley relay.
Facing elimination and down a man due to injury, Team USA's 3x3 men's team went out with a whimper against the Netherlands.
The two-time Masters champion adds a gold medal to his resume.
Crittenden jogged his way through his heat and finished nearly five seconds behind the second-to-last competitor.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Trinity Rodman blasted the U.S. women’s national soccer team into an Olympic semifinal here on Saturday after 105-plus minutes of drudgery.
Blake Snell threw 114 pitches while completing the no-hitter on Friday night in Cincinnati.
Tyreek Hill is the first wide receiver to ever lead the NFL’s Top 100 list.
Durability is a concern with Richardson, but the upside of a run game with him and Jonathan Taylor is tantalizing. It's a tricky balancing act the Colts know they must manage.
A first-half penalty kick was all Morocco needed to beat the U.S. and move to the semifinals.
Will Colorado make a bowl game? Is Ohio State facing a national title or bust season? Here are the coaches who need to win big this season.
Jimmer Fredette sat out with an injury to his left leg.
We're nearly a full week into the Paris Olympics now, and Thursday provided plenty of incredible images from what was a stormy day in France.
Edwards-Helaire and teammate Jared Small were involved in a self-defense shooting in December 2018 when attempting to sell electronics to a man who tried to rob them.
NFL fans won't recognize kickoffs this season.
Led by Lee Kiefer, the United States defeated Italy 45-39 to win the first team gold medal in U.S. fencing history.
Giorgia Villa won a silver in the team competition with Italy, but her parmesan sponsorship means she was already a winner.
Katie Ledecky claimed her eighth career gold medal.