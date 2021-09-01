Kyle Schwarber's solo home run
Kyle Schwarber belts his 28th home run of the season to deep center field, cutting the Red Sox's deficit to 7-2 in the top of the 6th inning
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled from Tuesday night's game at Tampa Bay after testing positive for COVID-19, the latest virus setback for the team. Bogaerts hit an RBI single in the first inning but left before the start of the bottom of the second. Before the game, the club announced that reliever Hirokazu Sawamura had tested positive for the virus. Sawamura and reliever Josh Taylor were placed on the COVID-19 related injured list — Taylor was
SEATTLE (AP) — The Houston Astros placed starting pitcher Zack Greinke and first baseman Taylor Jones on the injured list Tuesday, citing health and safety protocols. Manager Dusty Baker said he couldn’t give specifics, but the designation is a sign the players have tested positive for or come in contact with someone who has COVID-19. Baker said Greinke will miss his next start. The right hander is 11-5 in 27 starts this season with a 3.66 ERA and 110 strikeouts. The Astros recalled infielder Ro
NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov cruised into the second round of men's singles competition at the U.S. Open with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 win over Argentina's Federico Delbonis on Tuesday. The seventh seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., fired 14 aces and won 90 per cent of first serve points. Shapovalov did not face break point and broke Delbonis five times on 11 chances in a match that lasted one hour 48 mintues. The Canadian outscored Delbonis 38-11 on winners and complemented his service game by claim
The NFLPA says it is investigating Meyer's comments.