Kyle Schwarber's second home run (22)
Kyle Schwarber hits his second home run of the game, a two-run smash, pushing the Phillies' lead to 3-0 in the 3rd inning
Kyle Schwarber hits his second home run of the game, a two-run smash, pushing the Phillies' lead to 3-0 in the 3rd inning
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
The 22-year-old Frenchman wowed the home crowd at La Défense Arena.
The Americans handled their first Olympic test in a runaway win over Nikola Jokić and Serbia.
In today's edition: Team USA men's basketball begins its gold medal quest, the Americans earn their first gold of Paris 2024, Simone Biles spotlight, the USWNT take the field again, and more.
The comparisons of contemporary women’s times to historical men’s times are a fascinating window into the progression of the sport of swimming.
A daily breakdown of which countries are leading the overall medal count in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Titmus beat Summer McIntosh and Ledecky to claim gold in the women's 400 meters.
France hammered Fiji to win gold in Rugby Sevens.
In today's edition: Opening Ceremony recap, Katie Ledecky spotlight, the first full day of competition, Tahiti's "wall of skulls," and more.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
"It's a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans," Barkley said after the NBA passed over TNT in favor of Amazon Prime.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT’s disappointing showing vs. France in their first match of the 2024 Olympics, as well as talk about multiple controversies that have already occurred with soccer in the summer games.
The Canada men's and women's soccer teams have reportedly "relied on drones and spying for years."
The Chargers' offseason has seen key departures in the pass game and the arrival of a run-focused offensive coordinator. Here's what those changes will look like.
Shanahan inquired if the former Patriots head coach was interested in the defensive coordinator job.
The 36-year-old Williams is a three-time First-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler.
The potential candidates range from an astronaut to an actor to all-time soccer greats.