Kyle Schwarber homers| FastCast

Kyle Schwarber homers in the Phillies' win over the Astros, plus Matt Olson hits a three-run home run in this edition of FastCast
No cap: The big hat celebration in Atlanta is over.
In a statement to USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday, ESPN confirmed that baseball reporter Marly Rivera "no longer works here."
Dunne tells PEOPLE she "cried" after learning she'd become one of the first female college athlete to be featured in print for the iconic spread
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge was out of the lineup Friday while the team waiting results of testing on his right hip. Judge exited the series opener Thursday at Texas because of right hip discomfort. He struck out in his only two at-bats and was replaced in right field in the bottom of the fourth inning in is first game at the Rangers ballpark since hitting his AL season record 62nd homer there last October. “He just said he woke up, felt better today. So hopefully that's
TORONTO — George Springer hit a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday. Alejandro Kirk had three hits, including a solo homer, as Toronto (17-9) won its fifth consecutive game. Matt Chapman also drove in a run with a double. Blue Jays infielder Whit Merrifield's second-inning double ensured that he reached base for the 20th consecutive game. Alek Manoah gave up six hits and four walks, but struck out seven and allowed just tw
The 2023 MLB season is a month old, and some early trends might be established enough to stick until October.
Reaction to Kentucky quarterback Will Levis not being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in Kansas City on Thursday.
Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson was watching at courtside for the first time in nearly two years Friday night when his team hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. The 86-year-old Nicholson hadn't been in his usual seats in the Lakers' downtown arena since last season's opening game in October 2021, but the three-time Academy Award-winning actor returned to his famed spot near the opposing bench with his son. Nicholson was a fixture in the last half-century of Lakers history, cheering on the team through several eras of success after getting his season tickets in 1970.
L.A. Clipper Kawhi Leonard first met his girlfriend Kishele Shipley in college
George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning, Alejandro Kirk added a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday night, extending their winning streak to five. The Mariners have lost three straight and seven of 10. Seattle is 3-8 in one-run games.
Toronto Maple Leafs (46-21-10, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (60-12-5, first in the Atlantic Division)Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Boston Bruins after the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in a shootout.Boston has gone 60-12-5 overall with a 16-5-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are ninth in the league serving 10.4 penalty minutes per game.Toronto is 12-7-3 against the Atlantic Division and 46-21-10 overall. T
The Jets coach said he was "disappointed and disgusted" by his team's pushback against the Golden Knights, an issue that he said goes back months.
TORONTO — The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts were among four teams that exceeded the CFL's salary cap last season, the league announced Friday. The others were the Montreal Alouettes, Ottawa Redblacks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The CFL's salary cap last season was $5.35 million. The teams were fined the exact amount they were over. Montreal was fined $794 while Ottawa's penalty was $11,994. Toronto will have to pay $49,735 while Winnipeg will be forced to ante up $64,499. The Argos edged th
GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing qualified for the semifinal after wrapping up first place in their pool at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Thursday. The duo beat host South Korea 7-6 to finish with an 8-1 round-robin record, and received some good fortune when the Netherlands upset Estonia 8-6. Both Canada and Estonia entered the final day of the round robin with identical 7-1 records. Estonia, who handed Canada its only loss, owned the tie
TORONTO — Don't chase pitches, chase good at bats has become a mantra around the Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse. Catcher Danny Jansen said it in a post-game scrum after he had two home runs in Toronto's 7-0 rout of the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday and then Blue Jays manager John Schneider repeated it the next morning. But its origins trace back to veteran outfielder Brandon Belt, who said it to Jansen when the two were talking about hitting during a homestand in mid-April. "It's just sometimes you
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had a message for Chiefs Kingdom at the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. Skip Bayless had one for the NFL.
Justin Holl has been on the ice for 14 goals against through five games of the Leafs' first-round matchup with Tampa, the most by a Toronto player in a single playoff series over the past decade, but head coach Sheldon has backed the 31-year-old defenseman in the face of fans criticism.
The former pageant winner is a top 12 finalist in this year's SI Swim Search. She married pro golfer Brooks Koepka in 2022. The couple met at the 2015 Masters.
Lamar Jackson's offseason included a lot of uncertainty.
Officials made a crucial error that cost the Kings dearly in their Game 5 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.