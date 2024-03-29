Kyle Muller's scoreless relief outing

The Dodgers would love for us to move on from the Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara gambling allegations, but there are still too many questions.
With the MLB season starting with Opening Day, here are the ten teams that made the best moves this offseason.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Blue Jays placed closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, one of four Toronto players to start the 2024 regular season on the IL. The team announced its 26-man active roster ahead of the season opener at Tampa Bay and also confirmed that right-handers Alek Manoah (shoulder) and Erik Swanson (forearm) were added to the 15-day injured list. Catcher Danny Jansen was placed on the 10-day list with a right wrist fracture. All p
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Only a week has passed since the Los Angeles Dodgers abruptly fired Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter and constant companion of their new $700 million slugger, Shohei Ohtani. But the biggest story of baseball's spring is still murky — and shocking — as the regular season begins in earnest Thursday. The scandal encompasses gambling, alleged theft, extensive deceit and the breakup of an enduring partnership between the majors' biggest star and his right-hand man. Investigations ar
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay All-Star shortstop Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave through June 1 under an agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association while the investigation continues into an alleged relationship with a minor. Administrative leave is not disciplinary under the sport’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, and a player continues to be paid. Franco, who has a $2 million salary this year, has remained in his
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
The Yankees shored up their infield one day before Opening Day.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano and reliever Erik Swanson will start the season on the injured list and are expected to be joined by starting pitcher Alex Manoah. Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Wednesday he is hopeful Romano and Swanson could be back within a month. Romano has a right elbow injury, while Swanson is out with right forearm inflammation. “They both look great,” Atkins said. “They’re recovering well. They feel strong. Barring the setbac
MLB Opening Day is this week as most teams will play the first of 162 games. Here's how the league's top players rank by MVP odds.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $140 million, 10-year contract Wednesday, raising the team's spending to nearly $1.4 billion for five key players since December. Smith's deal supersedes an $8.85 million, one-year agreement reached in January. He opened the last week by going 5 for 10 with two RBIs as the Dodgers split a two-game series against San Diego at Seoul, South Korea. The 28-year-old was a first-time All-Star last year, when he hit .261 with
One Rockies pitcher finished the inning with a 38.75 ERA. The next one finished with a 162 ERA.
HOUSTON — The Yankees found themselves down early against the Astros on Thursday, but two newcomers helped the club overcome a 4-0 Opening Day deficit. Juan Soto, the centerpiece of the Yankees’ offseason, started the scoring with a bases loaded, RBI single in the fifth. The slugger finished the game, a 5-4 Yankees win, 1 for 3 with a strikeout. Soto, immediately demonstrating his ability to ...
HOUSTON (AP) — Long lauded for his prowess at the plate, Juan Soto wowed on defense Thursday in his New York Yankees debut. Soto threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning after starting New York's comeback from a four-run deficit in a season-opening 5-4 win over the Houston Astros. “That was a Yankee classic right there,” New York captain Aaron Judge said. “Juan’s debut, that was pretty special out of him. Come up, get his first hit, first at-bat, he takes a walk. Then c
MLB Opening Day is this week, and all 30 teams are set to play out 162 games in pursuit of a World Series title. Here's how they rank by title odds.
PHOENIX (AP) — Blaze Alexander was on the Arizona Diamondbacks' opening day roster. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery was not. Alexander was to make his big league debut at designated hitter for the defending National League champion Diamondbacks against Colorado on Thursday night. The 24-yerar-old was taken in the 11th round of the 2018 amateur draft and methodically working his way up the minor league system. He hit .400 with two homers, four doubles, two triples and five stolen bases in a stellar
Jon Berti could be at third base for the banged-up Yankees in their opener against Houston on Thursday after New York acquired the infielder as part of a three-team trade with Miami and Tampa Bay. New York sent catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Tampa Bay Rays and minor league outfielder Juan Cruz to the Marlins, while outfielder Shane Sasaki moved from the Rays to Miami.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim hit a game-ending RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning as the World Series champion Texas Rangers opened the season with a 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night. Adolis García and Travis Jankowski homered for the Rangers, who unfurled the franchise's first World Series championship banner from the rafters high above right field before the dramatic victory. Drew Smyly, the Cubs’ seventh pitcher, walked two to load the bases before Heim lined a s
Will Ireton is Shohei Ohtani's new interpreter for the Dodgers since the firing of Ippei Mizuhara amid a gambling scandal. He's been with the team since 2016.
When the Texas Rangers begin defending their World Series title, the most fascinating person on their roster might be someone who had no part in last year's title run. Wyatt Langford, a first-round draft pick in 2023 who has played only 44 games in the minors, is set to be part of the big league club on opening day Thursday. In Langford and fellow outfielder Evan Carter, the Rangers have two of the game's top six prospects according to MLB Pipeline — and both are already in the majors.