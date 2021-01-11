Kyle Lowry takes blame for costly foul vs Warriors
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry fouled Damion Lee in the final minute of the 4th quarter against the Warriors. It was a mistake the veteran takes full responsibility for.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry fouled Damion Lee in the final minute of the 4th quarter against the Warriors. It was a mistake the veteran takes full responsibility for.
Pascal Siakam's game winner rims out as the Raptors lose another heartbreaker.
Cleveland punched Pittsburgh in the mouth early and averted disaster in the second half to end a 26-year drought without a playoff win.
"Corvette Corvette"
Lamar Jackson had heard a lot about his playoff failures.
Though he hasn't confirmed, Kyrie Irving's absence is reportedly in response to the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
It's a classic in the making as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' offense face off against Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams' defense.
Host William Lou recaps the Toronto Raptors' 106-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors. - Three stars: Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry - Gerald Henderson award: Damion Lee
The decision to move away from the course came after a chaotic, deadly week in Washington.
Despite his stated preference for returning to the Yankees, free agent DJ LeMahieu has instructed his representatives to engage other teams as he has become dismayed by negotiations with New York.
Who is set to bounce back in the 2021 NHL season?
How can Ohio State pull off an upset? We spoke to head coaches who faced or studied the Buckeyes this season to find the keys to slowing down Alabama.
Cunningham might be the safest pick at No. 1, but scouts are going to be watching for more consistency against tougher opponents in Big 12 play and if he has the ability to take over games.
LONDON — Tottenham’s Premier League game against Aston Villa on Wednesday has been postponed, with Jose Mourinho’s team instead facing Fulham on the same day.Villa requested for its game against Tottenham to be rescheduled, the league said Monday, after a coronavirus outbreak at its training ground last week that led to 14 positive cases — 10 among players.The Tottenham-Fulham game, originally scheduled for Dec. 30, was postponed following an outbreak of the virus in the Fulham squad.Because Fulham is now playing against Tottenham in midweek, its match against Chelsea scheduled for Friday has now been pushed back to Saturday.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek names her top five players for this year's draft now that the calendar has turned to 2021.
As one league source texted Sunday night about Roethllisberger: “He looks like Philip Rivers out there.”That’s not a flattering comparison in 2020.
PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey sat on the bench, their 11th season together over. Their future uncertain. Their pain obvious.The end of the 2020 season wasn't supposed to come so quickly. Yet it barrelled down on the Pittsburgh Steelers from the first snap of a 48-37 wild-card loss to Cleveland on Sunday night, the one that Pouncey sent sailing over Roethlisberger's head and into the end zone. Cleveland's Karl Joseph fell on it for a touchdown.The mistakes, the one the Steelers had either avoided or survived during their 11-0 start, rapidly piled up. One Roethlisberger interception became two. Then three. Then eventually, four. A seven-point deficit quickly ballooned to 28. And the optimism of an unbeaten run through November faded into the reality of another playoff cameo in January.Three years ago, the Jaguars came into Heinz Field and stunned the AFC's second seed. This time, it was the resurgent Browns — making their first post-season appearance in 18 years — who provided the unexpected whipping. Cleveland players ran off the turf shouting “Same Old Browns” knowing they looked anything but while the 38-year-old Roethlisberger and the 31-year-old Pouncey pondered what comes next.“I hated that it ended the way it did," Roethlisberger said. "I wanted to win it for him.”Asked to clarify what was ending, Roethlisberger stressed it was just the season. Maybe, but there's a very real chance that a major shift is on the way for a franchise that typically does little more than tweak.“We are in uncharted territory, to say the least,” defensive end Cam Heyward said. "Changes have to be made.”The Steelers (12-5) hoped to put off the tough questions about what direction the club will head in 2021 for at least a month. Instead, they're here following a historic playoff meltdown. Cleveland's 48 points were the most ever allowed by the Steelers in the post-season. The defence that led the NFL in sacks for a fourth straight year and has a regular-season sack streak that dates back to 2016 failed to take Mayfield down once.“It was all terrible out there,” Heyward said.The offence that sputtered so much during the second half of the year didn't spring to life until the Steelers trailed by 28. By then it was too late. The closest Pittsburgh got to making it competitive came on the first play of the fourth quarter. Facing fourth-and-1 at the Pittsburgh 46 and down just 35-23, head coach Mike Tomlin opted to punt.“I wanted to pin them down and maybe provide a short field for their offence,” Tomlin said. "I just wanted to keep the momentum going in terms of field positioning.”Like just about everything else the Steelers tried at a sparse Heinz Field, it didn't work. Jordan Berry's kick hit at the 2 and trickled into the end zone. Mayfield quickly guided the Browns 80 yards and the deficit was back up to 19. Roethlisberger's final pick with 3:16 remaining sealed it.“Obviously you can’t turn the ball over and it kills your team, kills your chances,” Roethlisberger said.The question is what comes next? Roethlisberger set an NFL playoff record by completing 47 passes. His 501 yards were the second-most ever in the post-season. A year removed from right elbow surgery, he led the Steelers to an AFC North title and threw it over 600 times.Tomlin believes Roethlisberger can still play at a high level. So does the only constant he's had in his 14 seasons on the job. The list of factors Roethlisberger will take into account while trying to decide whether to return next spring isn't short.“A lot of praying, a lot of talking,” Roethlisberger said. "I still have a year left on my contract. I hope the Steelers want me back if that’s the way we go.”The economics, however, are tricky. Roethlisberger has a cap hit of over $41 million next year, nearly a quarter of the entire salary cap. The teams the Steelers are competing with in the AFC all have quarterbacks who are far younger and — with the exception of Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes — far cheaper. That flexibility gives them chances to spend money elsewhere. The Steelers might not have that luxury.Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back James Conner and left tackle Al Villanueva are all impending free agents, among others. The holes on the roster Pittsburgh will have to fill next season could be many whether Roethlisberger returns or not.It was a discussion they hoped to put off for as long as possible. As Roethlisberger and Pouncey got up, slowly walked off the field and into the tunnel, that discussion is now here.“It’s tough to lose guys in our locker room who have done great things on and off the field,” Heyward said. “And you know, that unknown just kills me. To squander an opportunity like that and to know we didn’t play our brand of football.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLWill Graves, The Associated Press
He’ll never be handed a starting job again, but if he keeps working and signs with a run-dominant team, there’s a chance he can pull a Ryan Tannehill.
Minty Bets is joined by the Director of Trading for MGM Resorts, Jeff Stoneback, to discuss the top winners and losers from NFL Wild Card Weekend.
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic could miss extended time after fracturing his right knee.The Hawks announced Sunday that MRI found Bogdanovic sustained an avulsion fracture the previous night when he went down awkwardly in a loss to Charlotte. Soft tissue inflammation and a bone bruise also was diagnosed.According to the Mayo Clinic, an avulsion fracture is when a small chunk of bone attached to a tendon or ligament gets pulled away from the main part of the bone. In most cases, it is treated with icing and rest, followed by controlled exercises to strengthen the knee and improve the range of motion.Surgery can be required in more serious cases, which would lengthen the recovery period.The Hawks have not determined how long Bogdanovic will be out. His treatment plan was being reviewed and will be updated later in the week.Bogdanovic was one of the major off-season acquisitions for the rebuilding Hawks, signing a four-year, $72 million contract in free agency. He was averaging 9.9 points a game while shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.The Hawks have been hit by a rash of injuries and are mired in a four-game losing streak after starting the season 4-1.The team is also without forward Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain), point guard Rajon Rondo (right knee injury maintenance), guard Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) and top draft pick Onyeka Okongwu (left foot inflammation).Okongwu, a 6-foot-9 centre who is expected to bolster Atlanta's interior defence, has yet to play this season. But he could be close to returning after getting cleared for full-scale practices last week.The Hawks host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
SCOREBOARDSaturday, Jan. 16Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay, 4:35 p.m. ET, Fox. The Rams (11-6) stunned the Seahawks in Seattle in the wild-card round, with Jared Goff stepping in for injured starter John Wolford less than two weeks after having three pins surgically inserted into his broken right thumb. Goff's health will be closely monitored throughout the week, leading into the showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the NFC's top-seeded Packers (13-3). Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur, whose team had a first-round bye, was Rams coach Sean McVay's offensive co-ordinator during the 2017 season.Baltimore at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (12-5) rallied from 10 points down and beat Tennessee in their AFC wild-card game Sunday. It was Jackson's first playoff victory and he did it with his legs — 136 yards rushing, including a 48-yard touchdown — and his arm — 179 more yards. Josh Allen and the Bills (14-3) delivered Buffalo its first playoff victory since December 1995 by defeating Indianapolis. They'll go into the divisional round on a seven-game winning streak. The Bills will take on Baltimore.__STARSPassing— Josh Allen, Bills, was 26 of 35 for 324 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score while leading Buffalo to its first playoff victory in 25 years, 27-24 over Indianapolis on Saturday.— Baker Mayfield, Browns, threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns to lead Cleveland past Pittsburgh 48-37 on Sunday night for its first post-season triumph of any kind since beating New England on New Year’s Day 1995.— Tom Brady, Buccaneers, threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tampa Bay past Washington 31-23 in their NFC wild-card game Saturday night for the franchise's first playoff victory since 2002.— Drew Brees, Saints, completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns to lead New Orleans past Chicago 21-9 on Sunday.— Jared Goff, Rams, stepped in for injured starter John Wolford less than two weeks since he had three pins surgically inserted into his broken right thumb and went 9 of 19 for 155 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles' 30-20 victory at Seattle on Saturday.___Rushing— Lamar Jackson, Ravens, ran for 136 yards and a 48-yard touchdown while throwing for 179 more as Baltimore rallied from 10 points down and beat Tennessee 20-13 on Sunday.— Cam Akers, Rams, ran for 131 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in Los Angeles' 30-20 win at Seattle on Saturday.— Alvin Kamara, Saints, rushed for 99 yards and a TD in New Orleans' 21-9 win over Chicago on Sunday after not practicing all week because of COVID-19 protocols.— Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, Browns. Hunt had two touchdown runs and Chubb ran for 76 yards on 18 carries, adding a TD catch, in Cleveland's 48-37 win at Pittsburgh on Sunday night.— Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers, had 93 yards and a score on 19 carries to help Tampa Bay top Washington 31-23 on Saturday night.___Receiving— Stefon Diggs, Bills, caught six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's 27-24 win over Indianapolis on Saturday.— DK Metcalf, Seahawks, had two touchdown catches in a losing cause as Seattle fell to the Los Angeles Rams 30-20 on Saturday.— Jarvis Landry, Browns, had 92 yards receiving and a touchdown on five receptions in Cleveland's 48-37 win at Pittsburgh on Sunday night.___Special Teams— Tyler Bass, Bills, accounted for the decisive points as the rookie kicker hit a 54-yard field goal to put Buffalo up 27-16 with 8:08 remaining en route to a 27-24 win Saturday.— Ryan Succop, Buccaneers, kicked four field goals in Tampa Bay's 31-23 victory over Washington on Saturday night.___Defence— Darious Williams, Rams, returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown in Los Angeles' 30-20 win at Seattle on Saturday.— Micah Hyde, Bills, batted down Philip Rivers’ desperation pass to seal Buffalo's 27-24 win over Indianapolis on Saturday.— Marcus Peters, Ravens, intercepted Ryan Tannehill’s pass intended for Kalif Raymond with 1:50 left to help seal Baltimore's 20-13 victory at Tennessee.— Karl Joseph, Browns, recovered a botched snap in the end zone for a touchdown on Pittsburgh's first offensive play and Cleveland went on to a 48-37 win Sunday night.___MILESTONESAt 43 years and 159 days, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady passed George Blanda as the oldest player to throw a TD pass in a playoff game. Brady had three touchdown tosses in the Buccaneers' 31-23 win over Washington on Saturday night. ... With his 5-yard TD run and two TD passes in Buffalo's 27-24 win over Indianapolis on Saturday, Josh Allen became the fifth player since at least 1940 to score a touchdown rushing, passing and receiving in his playoff career. Allen scored on a 16-yard catch from John Brown in a 22-19 OT loss at Houston a year ago. Allen joined Nick Foles, Kordell Stewart, Freeman McNeil and Julian Edelman to accomplish the feat. ... Baltimore coach John Harbaugh has eight road playoff victories, surpassing the career mark of Hall of Famer Tom Landry and Tom Coughlin. ... New Orleans' Drew Brees became the sixth player in NFL history with 35 or more TD passes in the playoffs, joining Brady (75), Joe Montana (45), Brett Favre (44), Peyton Manning (40) and Aaron Rodgers (40). ... Cleveland raced to a 28-0 lead against Pittsburgh, the biggest first half by a road team in NFL playoff history, before hanging on Sunday night for a 48-37 victory.STREAKS & STATSCleveland's 48-37 win at Pittsburgh on Sunday night was its first post-season triumph of any kind since beating New England on New Year’s Day 1995 — three months before quarterback Baker Mayfield was born — and the Browns' first playoff win on the road since Dec. 28, 1969. ... Cleveland also ended a 17-game skid at Pittsburgh's Heinz Field. ... The Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger ended his comeback season by throwing for 501 yards on an NFL-record 47 completions with four touchdowns, but also had four interceptions. ... Buffalo snapped an 0-6 post-season skid by winning its first playoff game since 1995 by defeating Indianapolis 27-24 on Saturday. The Bills' last playoff victory came against Miami on Dec. 30, 1995. This one came in the Bills’ first home playoff game in 24 years. ... Buffalo has won seven straight games. ... The Los Angeles Rams ended Seattle’s 10-game home winning streak in the playoffs with a 30-20 victory Saturday. The Seahawks' last home playoff loss came in January 2005 to the St. Louis Rams. ... Los Angeles' Cam Akers ran for 131 yards against Seattle, the best rushing day by a Rams running back since Marshall Faulk went for 159 against Philadelphia in January 2002. Akers' 176 yards from scrimmage were the second most by a rookie in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era, surpassed only by Timmy Smith's 213 for Washington in the 1988 Super Bowl. ... Baltimore's Justin Tucker missed a 52-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' 20-13 win at Tennessee on Sunday, only the second playoff miss of his career in 14 tries. He had converted his previous 48 consecutive field goal attempts in the fourth quarter or overtime in the regular season and playoffs. ... The Ravens snapped a string of 21 straight games lost by the franchise in either the regular season or playoffs when trailing by 10 or more. ... With Baltimore's win over Tennessee, the road team has won each of the five playoff meetings between the franchises.STILL SLINGIN' ITTampa Bay's Tom Brady and New Orleans' Drew Brees will square off next Sunday in the NFC divisional round, a matchup of the NFL's top two career leaders in both touchdown passes and yards passing — the first such playoff game since at least 1950, according to NFL Research. It's the second post-season game in that span to feature the top two leaders in yards passing, joining the 1998 AFC divisional round when Denver and John Elway (No. 2) beat Miami and Dan Marino (No. 1) 38-3. This is the third meeting this season between the NFC South rivals and their over-40 star QBs, with the Saints having won each regular-season matchup by double digits.RESILIENT BROWNSCleveland earned its first playoff victory since New Year's Day by beating Pittsburgh 48-37 on Sunday night. The Browns did it despite practicing just once over the last two weeks and having lost 17 straight at Heinz Field. Special teams co-ordinator Mike Priefer filled in for coach Kevin Stefanski, who was away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19, and with offensive co-ordinator Alex Van Pelt taking over the play-calling duties. Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and top cornerback Denzel Ward were also back in Cleveland after they had positive tests.RAM TOUGHThe Los Angeles Rams' top-ranked defence carried its dominance into the playoffs with a 30-20 victory at Seattle on Saturday. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks were held to just 278 yards and 11 first downs against a unit missing injured unanimous All-Pro tackle Aaron Donald for much of the second half. Donald and Leonard Floyd each had two of the Rams' five sacks of Wilson.OLDIES BUT GOODIESTampa Bay's Tom Brady and Indianapolis' Philip Rivers joined Pro Football Hall of Famer George Blanda as the only players 39 or older to throw at least two TD passes in a road playoff game since 1950. At 43 years, 159 days, Brady also passed Blanda as the oldest player to throw a TD pass in a playoff game. Brady had two touchdown tosses in the Buccaneers’ 31-23 win over Washington on Saturday night. The 39-year-old Rivers tossed two scoring passes in the Colts' 27-24 loss at Buffalo earlier Saturday. Blanda also had two TD throws with the Raiders against the Baltimore Colts in the 1970 AFC championship at 43 years old.STEPPING INWith Alex Smith out because of a strained right calf, Taylor Heinicke started for Washington and threw for 306 yards and a score, and added 46 yards rushing and a TD in a 31-23 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday night. Heinicke had only appeared in eight games and started one in the NFL before Saturday and was taking online math classes at Old Dominion when coach Ron Rivera called him to be Washington’s “quarantine quarterback.” He set Washington's single-game franchise rushing record for quarterbacks and raised the question of whether he should be considered the team's QB of the future.NO, HENRYAfter Tennessee's Derrick Henry ran all over Baltimore with 328 yards rushing combined in the teams' past two meetings, the Ravens were able to shut down the All-Pro running back with an impressive performance in a 20-13 win Sunday. With both Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams back on the Baltimore D-line, Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards.SIDELINEDRams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald left in the third quarter of Los Angeles' 30-20 win at Seattle on Saturday with a rib injury. ... Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp limped off grabbing at his right knee in the closing minutes. ... Rams starting QB John Wolford was 3 of 6 passing for 29 yards and had one run for 2 yards before injuring his neck. ... Tampa Bay right guard Alex Cappa left late in the second quarter of the Buccaneers' 31-23 win over Washington on Saturday night with an ankle injury and did not return. ... Titans wide receiver Corey Davis was seen on the sideline during Tennessee's 20-13 loss to Baltimore without a helmet, but there was no report on his condition. Coach Mike Vrabel said only Davis wasn’t able to go.SPEAKING— “We finished finally. We finally finished.” — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who got his first post-season victory by leading Baltimore past Tennessee 20-13 on Sunday.— “We come up here, and all week we were told how good they are and how we snuck into the playoffs. Two weeks ago you saw them smoking cigars and getting all excited about beating us, and winning the division, and we were able to come up here and beat them.” — Rams quarterback Jared Goff after Los Angeles defeated the Seahawks in Seattle 30-20 on Saturday.— “I haven’t had time to celebrate and take it in, but this is awesome for the Bills organization, the city, to be able to play a home game and get a victory. Since 2017, we’ve been working at this, but a day like today, to come out on top, we worked so hard.” — Bills safety Jordan Poyer after Buffalo beat Indianapolis 27-24 on Saturday for the franchise's first playoff win in 25 years.— “We believed. People on the outside don’t matter to us. It’s on the inside and we believed the whole time, and that’s all that matters.” — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield after Cleveland beat Pittsburgh 48-37 on Sunday night for its first post-season victory since New Year's Day 1995.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press