  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto will be incredible

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Heat
    Miami Heat
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Kyle Lowry could have returned to Toronto earlier in the season but decided not to because of capacity limitations. Now, the greatest player in Raptors franchise history is set to come back to the place he called home for almost a decade. There’s a very valuable win on the table. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

Video Transcript

IMMAN ADAN: Raptors are trying to remain outside of the playing scenario. And the Heat are gunning for that one seed. They just had a big win against the Boston Celtics the other night. What are your thoughts? CHRIS WALDER: At this point in the season, because I know that the six games-- if my math is correct, there's something along those lines left in the season. IMMAN ADAN: Yep. CHRIS WALDER: I think it's all about building momentum. And my professional wrestling fans out there will-- momentum is something WWE says a lot. But I think the Raptors-- at this point, I think it's a safe bet they're gonna be in the playoffs, I mean, barring just some sort of a cataclysmic collapse-- IMMAN ADAN: Knock wood. CHRIS WALDER: --at the end of the season. Knock on wood. I'm at a wooden desk, guys. I'm erasing all those demons. Don't worry about it. But I think, right now, the Miami Heat are a great test at the end of the season. The Raptors are playing some of their best basketball. They've beaten some high-quality teams. They beat the Celtics. I know they beat their, like, G League team, according to NBA Twitter. They still beat the Celtics. IMMAN ADAN: Listen. CHRIS WALDER: If anyone asks, they beat the Celtics. That's what basketball reference tells me. It's all good. But the Miami Heat are a great test. This is a team that-- if the Raptors have, like, serious aspirations of going deep in the playoffs, they're probably going to see a Miami Heat team in the postseason. They're going to see Kyle Lowry. They're gonna see a friendly face across the court. And they know what a guy like Kyle Lowry is capable of. They've obviously seen Jimmy Butler in the playoffs before. PJ Tucker, as well, former Toronto Raptor in his own right. So I think this is going to be just, kind of, a nice building block. See how you match up. Continue to see how you match up against the upper-echelon teams in the Eastern Conference. I'm not going to take away too much from whatever the result is. The Raptors could win by 20. I'll still be like, you know what? The postseason is an entirely different story. I just want to see the Raptors continue to build on what they've slowly developed. They're getting healthy. The lineup is back intact. Just keep healthy. Put out your best performance. And regardless of the result, just continue to play your best basketball heading into the postseason. IMMAN ADAN: Yeah. No. I'm completely with you. And the Miami Heat have, kind of, been struggling. They had a big win against the Boston Celtics. CHRIS WALDER: Right. IMMAN ADAN: Prior to that, they had been struggling a little bit, especially with their half-court offense. And the Raptors have not been able to see them with Kyle Lowry, who changes their half-court offense entirely, especially with his three-point shooting. That has been-- He's been on fire. I think he's been shooting 50%, as of late, from deep within the last few weeks. On fire, pull up-- and we know, when Kyle gets that pull-up game going, how much space that that can create, especially for a team-- CHRIS WALDER: Right. IMMAN ADAN: --that is so clogged down with both Jimmy and Bam, kind of, operating in the same space and taking away from each other. So I think Miami's probably looking at Toronto as a real litmus test. I think we're going to get their best punch, one, because they're gunning for that one seed, and two, because they really want to see what they look like [CHUCKLES] against a team that is as switchy as the Raptors are. So it should be a really interesting test to see how the Raptors can guard a team like the Miami Heat. And sometimes games just come down to who's having a hotter shooting night. [LAUGHTER] CHRIS WALDER: Right. Yeah. IMMAN ADAN: I can kind of see that one being a little bit of a slugfest, unless one of these two teams get [? hot ?] from deep. CHRIS WALDER: I think this is-- we've kind of said the Raptors are playing with house money right now. IMMAN ADAN: Mm-hmm. CHRIS WALDER: The record, as it stands currently, is such an upside, compared to what I think a lot of people projected for the Toronto Raptors-- IMMAN ADAN: Forty-four wins already. CHRIS WALDER: --heading into this season. And still more to come, you know. Like, this record is only going to get better, as far as I'm concerned. So when you look at the upper teams in the east, you're looking at Miami, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee. If they look at a Toronto Raptors, a team that really has nothing to lose at this point-- they can go into the postseason, being considered the underdogs, and they can really give those top teams a run for their money. And they know that, with this championship experience that these guys have-- Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet-- lesser extent, OG Anunoby, because he was hurt during that postseason run. Those guys know what it takes to hoist Larry O'Brien. And that's the last thing you want to see. Obviously, in a perfect world, they would like to see a Chicago, an unproven team in the postseason. DeMar, we're rooting for him, but what has he really done in the playoffs? Bless his heart. A Cleveland Cavaliers, a young roster with a lot of promising talent, but they need to show it in the playoffs. IMMAN ADAN: Yeah. CHRIS WALDER: The Raptors, we know what they're capable of. And Miami, I think they're gonna be looking at this match-up, this weekend, and saying, hey, like, let's see what these boys are made of because it's only gonna to get worse if we square off with them in the seven-game series, in the playoffs. If we can't hold the fort down right now, it's only gonna get more difficult when the playoffs begin.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kyle Lowry on Toronto return: It’s going to be emotional

    Ira Winderman: Kyle Lowry on Toronto return, "It's going to be emotional." Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat What's the buzz on Twitter? Josh Lewenberg @ JLew1050 "He really showed up two hours late to the plane because he was mad at something the day ...

  • Surya Kasibhatla: Actor with cerebral palsy shines in Bollywood thriller Jalsa

    The 14-year-old of Indian origin has received rave reviews for his Bollywood debut.

  • Sydney Sweeney Is Obsessed With UGG Boots And Now I Need Them

    Sydney Sweeney of Euphoria fame and plenty of other celebs are obsessed with UGG boots and UGG slides, so clearly the comfy shoe style is trending.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Anthony Davis with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans

    Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 04/01/2022

  • Spurs maintain 10th place in West with big win over Blazers

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) Devin Vassell had 22 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs maintained their hold on 10th place in the Western Conference by defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 130-111 on Friday night. ''We're locking in,'' said Spurs center Zach Collins, who was a rebound shy of his first career double-double. Dejounte Murray, San Antonio's All-Star point guard, was a late scratch due to a non-COVID-19 upper respiratory illness.

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Funniest Kyle Lowry scrum moments with Raptors

    Kyle Lowry has a big personality and wasn't afraid to show it over his years with the Toronto Raptors. Here are some of his funniest postgame moments. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Short-handed Bucks, Clippers meet in Milwaukee

    The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers will be lacking serious firepower on Friday night when they meet in Milwaukee. The Bucks announced on Friday afternoon that two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness), Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness), Jrue Holiday (left ankle sprain) and Brook Lopez (rest) have been ruled out for the game. Paul George (elbow), Reggie Jackson (rest), Nicolas Batum (ankle) and Marcus Morris Sr. (knee) will be sidelined for the Clippers.

  • Raptors beat Magic 102-89 for fifth straight win

    Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes scored 19 points apiece, Pascal Siakam added 16 points and 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 102-89 on Friday night for their fifth straight win. Gary Trent Jr. finished with 17 points for Toronto, which took advantage of 21 Orlando turnovers. Mo Bamba had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Magic, who lost their fifth straight.

  • Injuries and rest turn Clippers-Bucks game into April Fools prank on NBA

    Do you enjoy watching Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George and Khris Middleton? April Fools!

  • What Raptors president Masai Ujiri told Kyle Lowry upon his departure from Toronto

    Kyle Lowry is returning to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since signing with the Miami Heat, and things are already getting emotional.

  • Support for injured tow truck driver

    A tow truck driver who was hospitalized after being shot in late March along Interstate 70 in Hendricks County was honored with a parade involving the local community and first responders.

  • Bella Thorne turns heads in her naked dress with ‘best friend’ and sister Dani

    Bella Thorne turned heads at a screening of Morbius in a dress that looked like she was wearing nothing at all. The former Disney star appeared on the red carpet at the Wednesday fan screening for the upcoming Jared Leto Marvel movie, sporting a skin-tight red dress that featured an outline of a naked woman. The back of the dress, which was designed by Sergio Castaño Peña, even depicts a lower back tattoo. Thorne, who recently starred in the Amazon series Paradise City, shared photos from the event on her Instagram Stories, including several with her date for the evening — her older sister Dani Thorne.

  • China not to interfere with Russia sanctions - EU

    STORY: "The EU and China, we agreed that this war is threatening global security and the world's economy," Charles Michel told a news conference after a virtual EU-China summit.China itself has concerns that European countries are taking harder-line foreign policy cues from the United States and has called for the EU to 'exclude external interference' from its relations with China."China should, if not support, at least not interfere with our sanctions," said President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also addressing the conference.Relations were already strained before the Ukraine war, which Moscow calls a "special operation". The EU abruptly switched in 2019 from soft diplomatic language to call China a systemic rival, but sees it as a potential partner in fighting climate change or the pandemic.

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Isaiah Jackson with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics

    Isaiah Jackson (Indiana Pacers) with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics, 04/01/2022

  • Brown, Tatum pair up to lead Celtics past Pacers 128-123

    BOSTON (AP) Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and Jayson Tatum had 31 to help the Boston Celtics stop a rare late-season stumble and beat the Indiana Pacers 128-123 on Friday night. It was the eighth time this season that ''The Jays'' each scored at least 30 points. Just playing the game the right way,'' Tatum said.

  • Blue Jays extend manager Charlie Montoyo's contract through 2023 season

    The Blue Jays have extended manager Charlie Montoyo's contract through the 2023 season with team options for two more years.

  • Twitter Is Convinced Harry Styles' New Song "As It Was" Is About Olivia Wilde

    Twitter is convinced that Harry Styles' new song "As It Was" is about Olivia Wilde—check out the lyrics here.