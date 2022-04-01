Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto will be incredible

Kyle Lowry could have returned to Toronto earlier in the season but decided not to because of capacity limitations. Now, the greatest player in Raptors franchise history is set to come back to the place he called home for almost a decade. There’s a very valuable win on the table. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

Video Transcript

IMMAN ADAN: Raptors are trying to remain outside of the playing scenario. And the Heat are gunning for that one seed. They just had a big win against the Boston Celtics the other night. What are your thoughts? CHRIS WALDER: At this point in the season, because I know that the six games-- if my math is correct, there's something along those lines left in the season. IMMAN ADAN: Yep. CHRIS WALDER: I think it's all about building momentum. And my professional wrestling fans out there will-- momentum is something WWE says a lot. But I think the Raptors-- at this point, I think it's a safe bet they're gonna be in the playoffs, I mean, barring just some sort of a cataclysmic collapse-- IMMAN ADAN: Knock wood. CHRIS WALDER: --at the end of the season. Knock on wood. I'm at a wooden desk, guys. I'm erasing all those demons. Don't worry about it. But I think, right now, the Miami Heat are a great test at the end of the season. The Raptors are playing some of their best basketball. They've beaten some high-quality teams. They beat the Celtics. I know they beat their, like, G League team, according to NBA Twitter. They still beat the Celtics. IMMAN ADAN: Listen. CHRIS WALDER: If anyone asks, they beat the Celtics. That's what basketball reference tells me. It's all good. But the Miami Heat are a great test. This is a team that-- if the Raptors have, like, serious aspirations of going deep in the playoffs, they're probably going to see a Miami Heat team in the postseason. They're going to see Kyle Lowry. They're gonna see a friendly face across the court. And they know what a guy like Kyle Lowry is capable of. They've obviously seen Jimmy Butler in the playoffs before. PJ Tucker, as well, former Toronto Raptor in his own right. So I think this is going to be just, kind of, a nice building block. See how you match up. Continue to see how you match up against the upper-echelon teams in the Eastern Conference. I'm not going to take away too much from whatever the result is. The Raptors could win by 20. I'll still be like, you know what? The postseason is an entirely different story. I just want to see the Raptors continue to build on what they've slowly developed. They're getting healthy. The lineup is back intact. Just keep healthy. Put out your best performance. And regardless of the result, just continue to play your best basketball heading into the postseason. IMMAN ADAN: Yeah. No. I'm completely with you. And the Miami Heat have, kind of, been struggling. They had a big win against the Boston Celtics. CHRIS WALDER: Right. IMMAN ADAN: Prior to that, they had been struggling a little bit, especially with their half-court offense. And the Raptors have not been able to see them with Kyle Lowry, who changes their half-court offense entirely, especially with his three-point shooting. That has been-- He's been on fire. I think he's been shooting 50%, as of late, from deep within the last few weeks. On fire, pull up-- and we know, when Kyle gets that pull-up game going, how much space that that can create, especially for a team-- CHRIS WALDER: Right. IMMAN ADAN: --that is so clogged down with both Jimmy and Bam, kind of, operating in the same space and taking away from each other. So I think Miami's probably looking at Toronto as a real litmus test. I think we're going to get their best punch, one, because they're gunning for that one seed, and two, because they really want to see what they look like [CHUCKLES] against a team that is as switchy as the Raptors are. So it should be a really interesting test to see how the Raptors can guard a team like the Miami Heat. And sometimes games just come down to who's having a hotter shooting night. [LAUGHTER] CHRIS WALDER: Right. Yeah. IMMAN ADAN: I can kind of see that one being a little bit of a slugfest, unless one of these two teams get [? hot ?] from deep. CHRIS WALDER: I think this is-- we've kind of said the Raptors are playing with house money right now. IMMAN ADAN: Mm-hmm. CHRIS WALDER: The record, as it stands currently, is such an upside, compared to what I think a lot of people projected for the Toronto Raptors-- IMMAN ADAN: Forty-four wins already. CHRIS WALDER: --heading into this season. And still more to come, you know. Like, this record is only going to get better, as far as I'm concerned. So when you look at the upper teams in the east, you're looking at Miami, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee. If they look at a Toronto Raptors, a team that really has nothing to lose at this point-- they can go into the postseason, being considered the underdogs, and they can really give those top teams a run for their money. And they know that, with this championship experience that these guys have-- Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet-- lesser extent, OG Anunoby, because he was hurt during that postseason run. Those guys know what it takes to hoist Larry O'Brien. And that's the last thing you want to see. Obviously, in a perfect world, they would like to see a Chicago, an unproven team in the postseason. DeMar, we're rooting for him, but what has he really done in the playoffs? Bless his heart. A Cleveland Cavaliers, a young roster with a lot of promising talent, but they need to show it in the playoffs. IMMAN ADAN: Yeah. CHRIS WALDER: The Raptors, we know what they're capable of. And Miami, I think they're gonna be looking at this match-up, this weekend, and saying, hey, like, let's see what these boys are made of because it's only gonna to get worse if we square off with them in the seven-game series, in the playoffs. If we can't hold the fort down right now, it's only gonna get more difficult when the playoffs begin.