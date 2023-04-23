Kyle Lowry with an and one vs the Milwaukee Bucks

Jackson felt the NBA was "trying to cater to an audience" with slogans like "Justice" and "Equal Opportunity" on jerseys and the court.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri discusses why he made the trade for Jakob Poeltl, how the organization views Jeff Dowtin Jr. and ways Toronto can re-establish its culture.
76ers coach Doc Rivers says the NBA is setting a "very dangerous precedent" by allowing teams to bait star players into retaliatory fouls.
LeBron James is only focused on what happens "between the four lines."
Kevin Durant has been very efficient and largely deferential to teammates. But we know he can take over a game, and that should scare Suns opponents.
The Warriors star has addressed his suspension for the first time.
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets delivered the type of disciplined performance that's a prerequisite for lasting a long time in the NBA playoffs. Jokic had his seventh career triple-double in the playoffs with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists and the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 120-111 on Friday night to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series. “We didn’t want to give them life," said Jokic, the two-time reigning NBA MVP who led the league with 29 triple-doubles this season.
Phoenix' big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul were all in go-mode. As a result, the scrappy and shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers are on the verge of going home for the summer. Durant scored 31 points, Booker added 30 and Paul bounced back big in the fourth quarter of a 112-100 victory over the Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers on Saturday to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri reflects on the team vision they invested into last season, where tweaks are needed and how they fit into the current NBA.
The NBA all-star has owned many extravagant estates in the Los Angeles area
Goran Dragic returns to Miami as the Heat’s playoff enemy — kind of.
The Celtics guard, who described the fallout from Udoka's scandal as "hell" for players, tells PEOPLE how Boston's coach made their season a success with his "positivity"
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for Saturday’s Game 3 of Milwaukee's Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Miami Heat remains uncertain, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday. The two-time MVP did some individual work before the Bucks’ practice, but Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo didn't do “team stuff.” Antetokounmpo left Game 1's loss Sunday with a bruised lower back and didn’t play Wednesday in the Bucks’ 138-122 Game 2 victory, which evened the series at 1-1.
Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/21/2023
Draymond Green's "history" counted against him as he was suspended, but the Warriors provided a reminder of their track record on Thursday.
Kawhi Leonard watched from the sideline with a knee injury as the Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.
Norman Powell (LA Clippers) with an and one vs the Phoenix Suns, 04/20/2023
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 36 points, Kevon Looney matched his career high with 20 rebounds to go with nine assists, and the Golden State Warriors got right back in their first-round playoff series by thumping the Sacramento Kings 114-97 in Game 3 on Thursday night to pull within 2-1. As suspended star Draymond Green watched from home, the defending champions dominated without him as they have done so many times before.