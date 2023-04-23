Kyle Lowry with an and one vs the Milwaukee Bucks

Associated Press

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets delivered the type of disciplined performance that's a prerequisite for lasting a long time in the NBA playoffs. Jokic had his seventh career triple-double in the playoffs with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists and the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 120-111 on Friday night to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series. “We didn’t want to give them life," said Jokic, the two-time reigning NBA MVP who led the league with 29 triple-doubles this season.