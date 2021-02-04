Kyle Lowry is not a dirty player
Kyle Lowry is one of most competitive performers in the NBA but Magic fans are offside in thinking the Raptors veteran is a dirty player.
Kyle Lowry is one of most competitive performers in the NBA but Magic fans are offside in thinking the Raptors veteran is a dirty player.
There will reportedly be an NBA All-Star Game in 2021.
Here's a look at how every positional group fares against each other ahead of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Canada will not boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing despite calls from human rights organizations to do so.
Victor Mete reportedly wants out of Montreal, giving GM Marc Bergevin plenty to think about.
Yoshiro Mori has apologized for saying that women talk too much during meetings, but will not be resigning.
The Broncos would have to give up quite a bit to acquire Deshaun Watson.
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After a year of litigation and one very annoyed judge, LeBron James and photographer Stephen Mitchell are settling their copyright infringement lawsuit.
The Lakers veteran said the team feared it wouldn't make it home after the fateful tweet.
The Chiefs really dodged one here.
The MLBPA reportedly skipped the meeting.
Rory McIlroy's decision has been validated. We're still left to take Patrick Reed at his word.
There's a good reason there hasn't been much line movement on the Super Bowl.
CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani says Canada will likely have to play its first home World Cup qualifying matches at a neutral site due to pandemic-related restrictions. Border issues and the need for quarantine complicate a qualifying schedule that has already been pushed back several times due to COVID-19. The Canadian men are slated to pay their first home qualifying match in late March. "Listen, it's not going to be as easy as it was before, when you just got on a plane and you play or you play at home," Montagliani told reporters Wednesday. "Obviously no fans for probably the vast majority of these games, if not all of them. There'll be neutral venues for some of them. Canada, I would think, would be a neutral venue. Although it would be a home game, it would still be a neutral venue. "It's World Cup qualifying so it's the responsibility of each federation to sort their things out. It's not really a CONCACAF event. However, having said that, we're helping and facilitating as much as possible to help our federations from a logistical standpoint to ensure that March goes off as smoothly as possible." Montagliani doubles as a FIFA vice-president and is a former president of the Canadian Soccer Association. Canada Soccer said it "continues to work with the PHAC (Public Health Agency of Canada) and provincial medical authorities to establish the best venue and safest environment for upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers." Montagliani says CONCACAF can use intel gained from the experiences of other confederations to help with the staging of the games. Canada has also just held a national team camp in a bubble in Bradenton, Fla. The top five sides in the region, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, skip the first two qualifying rounds and go directly to the final round-robin stage. The other 30, including 72nd-ranked Canada, will battle it out to see which three join No. 9 Mexico, the 22nd-ranked Americans, No. 47 Jamaica, No. 51 Costa Rica and No. 64 Honduras. Canada is scheduled to open its qualifying campaign March 25 in Group B play at home to No. 169 Bermuda, the first of a possible 20 matches the Canadian men will have to play if they are to book their ticket to Qatar in 2022. The Canadians then play March 28 at the 193rd-ranked Cayman Islands and June 5 at No. 200 Aruba before wrapping up first-round play June 8 at home to No. 141 Suriname. Canada needs to win its group to advance to the second round of qualifying. Should Canada survive the first round, it will open the second round June 12 at the Group E winner before hosting the rematch on June 15. The Canadian men, who are co-hosting the 2026 World Cup along with Mexico and the U.S., have only ever qualified for one World Cup — 1986 in Mexico where they exited after failing to score in losses to France, Hungary and the Soviet Union. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Not too long ago, Jose Mourinho was the big-named, ballyhooed new manager at a London giant. But love is fleeting at the top of the Premier League.
The Bears were set to play TCU on Saturday and Oklahoma on Wednesday.
Universal DH? Expanded postseason? MLB and the union didn't agree on a way to alter the schedule, but 2020 rule changes could still be discussed for 2021.
As we inch closer to Super Bowl LV, more and more betting money is coming in on the underdog Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The conference's revenue distribution increased from 2018-19 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not everyone is happy about the NBA playing the All-Star Game.