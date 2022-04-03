Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'
Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more.
