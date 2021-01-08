Will Kyle Lowry finish the season as a Raptor?
Kyle Lowry will forever be remembered as a Raptor but with Toronto's season starting so poorly, the chances of the 34-year-old being traded at the deadline are certainly more than zero.
By removing Aron Baynes and Alex Len from the rotation, the Raptors appear to have landed on a lineup and are rediscovering the identity that made them so good last season.
Big Ben isn't ready to make any decisions about his future just yet.
The PGA made the correct decision to withdraw the 2022 PGA Championship from President Trump's Bedminster golf course.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses the final play where he missed a game winning shot, who the play was actually for and what he wishes he could have done differently.
Though he hasn't confirmed, Kyrie Irving's absence is reportedly in response to the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
It's a classic in the making as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' offense face off against Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams' defense.
Despite his stated preference for returning to the Yankees, free agent DJ LeMahieu has instructed his representatives to engage other teams as he has become dismayed by negotiations with New York.
Who is set to bounce back in the 2021 NHL season?
As if the Browns' week wasn't wild enough, Baker Mayfield didn't meet one of his lineman until they were both in the locker room on Sunday.
Jay Poch said he was thinking about his family when he broke down and TV cameras found him.
Liverpool is banged up. Manchester United is mercurial. Spurs have a thin squad. Manchester City still stumbles too much. What are we to make of it?
Underdogs covered the spread in four of the six NFL wild-card games, with two winning outright.
There will be a ton of future NFL talent on the field in Monday's CFP championship game.
NEW YORK — The New York Jets interviewed Tennessee Titans offensive co-ordinator Arthur Smith on Monday for their head coaching vacancy.Smith is the eighth known candidate to meet remotely with the Jets, who are also expected to interview New Orleans defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn later Monday.New York, which fired Adam Gase after two seasons, spoke to Buffalo offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll, Indianapolis defensive co-ordinator Matt Eberflus and Los Angeles Rams defensive co-ordinator Brandon Staley on Sunday. The Jets have also interviewed Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis, San Francisco defensive co-ordinator Robert Saleh and Carolina offensive co-ordinator Joe Brady.The 38-year-old Smith has been a Titans assistant for 10 seasons, including the last two as Tennessee's offensive co-ordinator. He is expected to interview with several of the six teams looking for a head coach.Smith oversaw an offence that tied for second this season in total yards per game, led by 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry. He has also helped Ryan Tannehill, the AP Comeback Player of the Year last season, become one of the NFL's most efficient passers. Tannehill threw a career-high 33 touchdown passes this season.The Titans went 11-5 to win the AFC South, but were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday with a 20-13 loss to Baltimore. Smith's offence struggled against the Ravens as Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards and the Titans were held to their fewest points.Smith began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina, his alma mater, in 2006. He spent two seasons as a defensive quality assistant for Washington before going to Mississippi as a defensive intern and administrative assistant in 2010.Smith was hired in 2011 by Mike Munchak in Tennessee as a defensive quality control coach. He became the offensive quality control coach the next season, and was promoted to offensive line and tight ends assistant in 2013. New head coach Ken Whisenhunt kept him on his staff in 2014 as the assistant tight ends coach before he was promoted to tight ends coach by Mike Mularkey in 2016.Smith was again retained in 2018 when Mike Vrabel took over as coach, and promoted to offensive co-ordinator in 2019.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
Kristaps Porzingis missed the first nine games after offseason knee surgery.
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Brandon Alexander on a one-year contract extension. Alexander returns to the Bombers for a fourth season. The Orlando native was limited to 10 games in 2019 due to injury. He was shifted from halfback to safety, helping the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup with an interception against Hamilton. Alexander has 126 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in three years with Winnipeg. The Blue Bombers also announced Monday that they added Winnipeg-born receiver Macho Bockru and Canadian defensive tackle Zach Houghron. Bockru, who finished his U Sports tenure with the University of Manitoba in 2019, was a Canada West all star in his final year after leading the Bisons in receiving yards with 493 on 34 receptions. Houghron, from Toronto, appeared in 22 games over four years with the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks. He had two sacks, 7.5 tackles and two pass knockdowns in seven games in 2019. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press
BERLIN — Five coaches have already lost their jobs in the Bundesliga this season and three more need a quick change in fortune to avoid joining them.Hertha Berlin’s Bruno Labbadia, Cologne’s Markus Gisdol and Hoffenheim’s Sebastian Hoeneß all need to turn things around soon.Hertha next visits Cologne on Saturday before hosting Hoffenheim in Berlin on Tuesday. Hoffenheim then hosts Cologne the following weekend.Labbadia is struggling under the weight of expectation following the recent investments of 374 million euros ($450 million) from backer Lars Windhorst. The German entrepreneur has yet to receive any encouraging signs that his money has been well spent.Hertha travelled to struggling Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday hopeful of claiming back-to-back wins for the first time this season after a 3-0 victory over Schalke, but the team produced a lacklustre performance and was lucky to only lose 1-0.“There are no excuses for such a performance. It’s hard to explain,” Hertha left back Maximilian Mittelstädt said.Hertha is only five points above the relegation zone after 15 games — far from where club officials and players expected to be. Labbadia complained after the game in Bielefeld that he hadn’t foreseen “so many absences on the field.”But Hertha hasn’t impressed since starting the league with a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen in September. That was followed by four losses. Hertha has only won three games since and was unable to follow any of them with another win.Hertha general manager Michael Preetz is also under pressure after years of underwhelming disappointment.Hoffenheim is a point behind Hertha and paying the price for a host of coronavirus infections and injuries. Hoeneß — the nephew of Bayern Munich great Uli Hoeneß — is under pressure after Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Schalke, which hadn’t won any of its previous 30 league games.But Hoffenheim backer Dietmar Hopp has voiced his support for the coach and said the problems are elsewhere.“I have confidence in the people involved to cope with the situation and I’ve told them this personally,” Hopp said after the latest loss.Gisdol also has the backing of his boss at Cologne, Horst Heldt, but local media reports suggest the game against Hertha could be decisive for the 51-year-old coach after last weekend’s 5-0 loss to Freiburg.Cologne’s 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in November ended an 18-game run without a victory, but the team has only one victory, over struggling Mainz, from six league games since.Dortmund’s Lucien Favre, Schalke’s David Wagner and Manuel Baum, and Mainz’s Achim Beierlorzer and Jan-Moritz Lichte have already been fired this season.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
It was arguably one of the best and most competitive weekends women’s basketball has had in quite a while.