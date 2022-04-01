The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

Video Transcript

IMMAN ADAN: What parts of Kyle's game do you see in the Freds, in the Pascals, in the OGs? Is there-- are there elements of his game that you still see on this Toronto Raptors team today? And I think you mentioned it there with Pascal. Is there anybody else? CHRIS WALDER: I mean, Fred is the obvious answer. I mean, VanVleet went to the school of Kyle Lowry. I mean, he was able to play underneath him, you know, be his backup for as long as he did. And I think the big trait that I see from not only Fred but other guys on the roster is their tenacity. And I think the Raptors get a lot of credit around the league for not giving up. And we've seen recently with the Boston Celtics game, the Timberwolves game, more specifically, is that they get off to these cold starts. And a lot of-- a lot of teams around the NBA will just kind of throw in the towel and say this is not our night. And that's how we-- you and I have seen a ton of Raptors games. There have been iterations of this franchise where they would absolutely do that. But that's why I say, when I go back to Kyle Lowry being a culture changer, when he was here in Toronto for as long as he did those kinds of performances wouldn't stand, because he wouldn't let them stand. And I think he rubbed off on a lot of-- a lot of his teammates. Fred VanVleet, specifically, you know. I mean, you know, him becoming an NBA All-Star this year, which some of us projected-- but I think some of us maybe projected OG Anunoby to be the guy to kind of step up and be that focal point of the team. But Fred playing underneath Kyle Lowry as long as he did, the true leader, you know, maybe the face of the franchise at this point will be him and Siakam kind of splitting those duties and Scottie Barnes, who we might be talking about a little bit later. Spoiler alert there. But, yeah, I think playing alongside Kyle Lowry has been so good for this young impressionable roster. I would have loved to see a Scottie Barnes kind of team up with Kyle Lowry just to be under the Kyle Lowry tree even for a single season just to see what he can kind of absorb from that. But, no, you're still seeing the Kyle Lowry like effect on this current version of the Toronto Raptors. And I think that's part of-- I mean, if only a little bit of the reason why they're so successful. IMMAN ADAN: No. I completely agree. And one other aspect of Fred's game sometimes, and he had that in that Boston Celtics game where he just hit those two really important 3's, back to back 3's. And there are just some certain spots there-- you know, there used to be that KLOVE time, as I would call it. Kyle Lowry Over Everything Time. It's probably-- it's not K-Lo, or KLO? I don't know what people call it. CHRIS WALDER: Yeah, it's-- yeah. IMMAN ADAN: So there would just be moments where the team needs you to do something, and he's going to hit back to back 3's, or he like-- I think Fred also forced a turnover or might've even forced two. And it's just like-- there's just like this two minute stretch-- this two minute burst like when your team desperately needs you to get a stop and to hit a basket that Fred is going to be the one barreling towards the basket, or Fred is going to be the one to hit that deep 3 with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter. That was-- Kyle always had that when the team needed it, it seemed like. He definitely does pick his spots and pick his time. Kyle recognizes that he's in his 30s. He cannot go all out for 48 minutes in a game. That's just never been him. But he will pick a spot or a time where he's like, OK, they need me to kind of just do everything right now, so I'm going to do that for my team. I'm going to force a stop, I'm going to go the other way, and I'm going to hit a 3, or barrel my way to the basket and get an and-one. And we get to see Fred do that for spots. And it's just like it's so reminiscent of Kyle Lowry's game, and it's been a lot of fun to watch.

    TORONTO — The Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers were enough of a motivating factor for Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. But having the Canadian men's soccer team clinch its first spot in the World Cup since 1986 with a 4-0 win against Jamaica down the road at BMO Field an hour before puck drop provided a neat sporting backdrop to the Maple Leafs' determined 5-2 victory on Sunday. There was a buzz among the 18,939 at Scotiabank Arena before the game, and the Maple Leafs admitte