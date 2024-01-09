Kyle Lowry with the great assist!
NBA champion and Warriors star Draymond Green says he considered retirement when the league suspended him indefinitely for on-court behavior.
As the Chicago Bulls prepare for the trade deadline, they need to take inventory not only of what they have on the roster but also of the potential players they could look to acquire in a deal. With how well they've been playing, they could look to ...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — RJ Barrett took some of the talking points from film study and applied them as he continues to adjust and find his way in a new system. Barrett scored a season-high 37 points in his fourth game since being traded to his hometown Toronto team, leading the Raptors past the Golden State Warriors 133-118 on Sunday night. “I'm trying to play the right way and help my teammates,” Barrett said. “A lot of learning going on. I'm still learning the defensive system, trying to get bett
Burke Dales, a former Calgary Stampeders football player, has passed away at the age of 46.Dales, originally from Collingwood, Ont., played for the Stampeders for seven seasons from 2005 to 2011, and was part of Calgary's Grey Cup championship team in 2008.A Canadian Football League (CFL) all-star punter with a career 45.6-yard average, Dales made Calgary his home following his CFL retirement.Friends of Dales say he will be remembered for more than his impressive kicking style and football achie
Bronny made his collegiate debut at USC less than a month ago and has since averaged 7.5 points off the bench
Pat McAfee is standing firm on his claims that an ESPN executive was “trying to sabotage” his show. The football commentator addressed his remarks from Friday’s show on Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, which airs its first two hours on ESPN, followed by a third hour on ESPN+ and his YouTube channel. “There …
During Saturday’s third round in Hawaii, Homa staked his claim to being the Tour’s biggest bopper.
With no teams registered for playdowns and the only active curling club in the territory already closed for the season, the Nunavut Curling Association has withdrawn from the Canadian women's curling championship. Curling Canada made it official Monday with a news release that also confirmed the 18-team field at the Feb. 16-25 competition would remain intact with the addition of an extra wild-card entry. "Obviously we would like to be a part of the Scotties every year but it just didn't work out
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Reserve quarterback Jameis Winston and New Orleans' offense capped off a convincing victory with an aggressive play call that defied the orders of their own coaches and upset the rival Atlanta Falcons. Leading 41-17 with 1:10 left, the Saints lined up in “victory formation" — indicating Winston intended to take a knee to run out the clock — but surprisingly handed off to Jamaal Williams for a 1-yard touchdown that made the final score 48-17. As the game ended, Saints coach Den
Woods: "I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world."
The Josh Allen experience was on full display in a wild first half in Miami.
The NFL playoff schedule – like the field itself – is locked in with matchups and TV information finalized Sunday night. See when each team plays.
He split his first NFL season between two teams and didn't play a down but Scott Milanovich still considers Canadian Nathan Rourke's stint south of the border a success. Rourke, 25, dressed with both Jacksonville and New England this year after being named the CFL's outstanding Canadian in 2022 while with the B.C. Lions. The 25-year-old Victoria native initially signed with the Jaguars and after starting the year on the practice roster twice gained promotion to the active roster before being cla
Tiger Woods has gone from “Hello, world,” to saying goodbye to Nike. Woods ended months of speculation by making it official Monday that the partnership between golf's biggest star and the powerful Swoosh brand is ending after 27 years, a move that raises questions about the future of both in the sport. Woods in a social media post thanked Nike co-founder Phil Knight for his “passion and vision” that brought them together when he turned pro. “Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partner
Barkley enters another offseason without long-term security and the franchise tag hanging over his head.
The Miami Dolphins talked about facing the Chiefs again in the Wild Card Round and playing in the cold at Arrowhead Stadium.
Renato Moicano thinks Paddy Pimblett is hurting his UFC career by drastic weight gains.
With the regular season complete, it's time for an NFL mock draft. Quarterbacks drive the first round, with four taken in the top 13 picks.
The weather forecast for two games this weekend is a key factor.
MLB spring training is just a few weeks away, most of baseball's free agents are still unsigned.