Kyle Lowry with an assist vs the Milwaukee Bucks

The Canadian Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro says he will undergo surgery Friday for his broken right hand and likely won’t return this postseason unless his team wins the Eastern Conference title. Herro said Tuesday that the injury requires four to six weeks of recovery. The conference finals start in mid-May and Game 1 of the NBA Finals is June 1. Herro said the extent of his rehabilitation likely meant he could return closer to the NBA Finals rather than the conference finals. “That’s the ho