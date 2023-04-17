Kyle Lowry with an assist vs the Milwaukee Bucks

The Canadian Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke his right hand late in the second quarter of his team’s Eastern Conference playoff opener with the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro appeared to hurt the hand while diving for a loose ball. He was leaning forward and in obvious discomfort while standing in front of the Heat’s bench in the final minute of the second quarter. At halftime, Herro was ruled out for the rest of the game with a broken hand. Herro had scored 12 points in the first half to help th