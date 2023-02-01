Kyle Lowry with a 3-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers
Kyle Lowry (Miami Heat) with a 3-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 01/31/2023
Kyle Lowry (Miami Heat) with a 3-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 01/31/2023
Reporting on trade talks involving Gary Trent Jr, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, and the futures of Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse on HoopsHype.
Brace yourself. There’s going to be some angry people in the NBA on Thursday night. With good reason. The votes from the coaches are now in, and on Thursday, the NBA will reveal the 14 players — seven from the Eastern Conference, seven more from the Western Conference — who got picked to be reserves for the All-Star Game. They’ll join the pool of 10 starters: the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas' Luka Doncic, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn teammates Ke
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ShutterstockOn Friday night, a viral video depicting the extrajudicial police killing of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old unarmed Black man from Memphis, prompted helicopters in Philly to hover near my house in West Philly.The reason? Media and police were preparing for potential mass protests following the public outcry.The situation was infuriating. There was so much premeditated presumption of a potential riot, damaged property, and another raci
For the second time this month, an argument involving the Grizzlies led to a fan - this time Ja Morant's friend - being escorted off the court.
There will be plenty of movement throughout the remainder of the college season and into the draft on June 22. Here's the latest look at the 2023 NBA Draft and Yahoo Sports' projections for the first and second rounds.
He just couldn’t shut up during Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game. | Letters to the Editor
Patrick Mahomes was cheered on by wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Patrick Reed was involved in yet another rules controversy after the American declared that, despite TV suggesting otherwise, he was “100 per cent certain" it was his ball lodged up a tree in Dubai.
O.G. Anunoby has cleared the air on rumours surrounding him, telling Sportsnet's Michael Grange that there is no credence to reports that he was unhappy in Toronto.
Josh Allen played through an elbow ailment this season and helped lead the Bills to an appearance in the AFC divisional playoff round.
Mike McEwen defeated Glenn Howard 8-3 to win the Ontario men's curling championship Sunday and qualify for the Tim Hortons Brier. McEwen stole four points over the first three ends and scored another three in the fifth in Port Elgin where Howard shook hands after seven ends. McEwen has represented Manitoba in seven Canadian men's championships during his career. In other men's provincial and territorial finals Sunday, Nathan Young defeated Greg Smith 8-6 to win Newfoundland and Labrador, Tyler S
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade shared a behind-the-scenes look at winter formal prep for Zaya, 15, with her family all there to support her
An event of clashes and controversy ended with the Northern Irishman narrowly victorious
After a mediocre first half of the season, Mike McEwen's new-look team finally found the spark it was looking for at the Ontario Tankard. Now the foursome will wear home province colours at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ont. "It just all came together," third Ryan Fry said Monday. "Hopefully we can ride that wave into London and make a bit of noise and see if we can find ourselves playing on the (last) weekend." McEwen, Fry, Brent Laing and Jonathan Beuk endured a slow start to the
Head coach Zac Taylor came and embraced him and let him cry into his shoulder. For Ossai, the support meant the world, but he also still thought he had let the Bengals' world down.
How Robyn Silvernagle even made it to the Scotties is remarkable, but taking the latest provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts title — with her rink of third Kelly Schafer, second Sherry Just and lead Kara Thevenot — after just one practice together is an amazing achievement. Silvernagle's North Battleford rink won the provincial tournament yesterday in Estevan, Sask., downing Martensville's Nancy Martin 8-4 in the final to win her third championship in five years. Silvernagle has been out of
The Clippers' dynamic duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has 12 games ahead that won't be played on back-to-back nights as they look to make a move.
Check out how the first base position shakes out in our 2023 fantasy baseball draft rankings.
Purdy injured his elbow in Sunday's NFC championship game.