Kyle Lowry with a 3-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers
Kyle Lowry (Miami Heat) with a 3-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 12/13/2021
Kim Ng became the first and only woman to be named GM in one of North America's major men's sports leagues when she was hired by the Miami Marlins in 2020.
The Bulls currently have 10 players on the NBA's COVID-19 protocol.
A years-long lawsuit between USA Gymnastics and 500-plus abuse survivors has reached its conclusion.
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has partnered with the University of Toronto to launch a new scholarship to support a Black or Indigenous student through their undergraduate degree.
Who meant more to the Patriots success — Tom Brady or Bill Belichick? Turns out, the answer is ... each.
Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo says he hasn't decided if he will compete at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Assemble while you can. Olympic participation appears unlikely, so let's unveil a roster while it's still possible.
The Flames will also shut down their training facilities during that period as a precaution.
There is "renewed optimism" that All-NBA guard Kyrie Irving could rejoin the Brooklyn Nets in some capacity at some point this season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Whatever that means.
Arians wants Brady to stop putting his body on the line.
"Teachers battling for dollar bills to spend in their classrooms for the amusement of the masses is totally normal ... and not at all horrifying."
Canucks fans are enjoying a win streak for the first time in a while, but Bruce Boudreau wishes there were some limits to the fun.
Eeli Tolvanen and Ryan Johansen are two members of the Predators worth adding for Week 10 of the fantasy hockey season.
UEFA will have to redo the Champions League draw for the round of 16 after mistakingly placing Manchester United's name into the wrong pot.
It looks like the NHLPA will have to make the difficult decision of whether or not to attend the Olympics in Beijing.
Former coach turned analyst John Tortorella made more waves on ESPN, suggesting Trevor Zegras's remarkable assist was bad for the game. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie explain why that's wildly incorrect.
Toronto said goodbye to Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, but made some solid investments in its pitching corps.
Stephen Curry is two 3-pointers away from setting the NBA's all-time record and passing Ray Allen. The Warriors play Tuesday vs. the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
At South Carolina, Rattler will reunite with Shane Beamer, who was an Oklahoma assistant during Rattler’s first two seasons in Norman.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors poured in a season-high 70 points in the first half to cruise to a 124-101 win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Chris Boucher's 17 points led the way as Toronto (13-14) won for the second time in a row and fourth of its last five games. The Raptors first-half total surpassed the previous season-high of 67 points scored in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 24. All five Toronto starters scored in double figures against the Kings. After Bouch