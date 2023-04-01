Kyle Lewis' go-ahead home run
"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Gwyneth Paltrow said in a statement after a Utah jury found her not liable Thursday in a 2016 ski crash
Sir Nick Faldo is back. And he is as full as ever of opinions, on everything from the BBC, through the height of tees, to LIV Golf. His return, however, may come as a surprise, because last August he bade farewell from the commentary box at the American network CBS, for whom he had covered all the big golfing events (and a few smaller ones) for 16 years.
Watch Gronk and Brady relive their glory days from the field as they face off on the sand
OTTAWA — The Harnden brothers — Ryan and E.J. — cut a familiar pose Friday during a team practice session at TD Place on the eve of the world men's curling championship. Just like they did for a decade as one of the top front ends in the sport, they hovered over the stones together on the pebbled ice — this time reuniting as teammates on the Canadian side skipped by Brad Gushue. "It has been an easy transition and they've made me feel welcome," said Ryan, who's on board as an alternate. "That al
At last count, Ian Poulter had 14 Ferraris in the garage of his Orlando mansion, but the Englishman has opted instead to travel by helicopter across this Florida city for this week’s £20 million LIV Golf event.
The recent win serves as a reminder to always check your messages.
Carter is an elite prospect, but his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash reportedly means that he won't join the Raiders.
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley should have plenty of newsworthy takes, given how fractured golf currently is
The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor. You never want to see Survivor host Jeff Probst pulling up to your beach in a boat… unless you’re on the Tika tribe, that is. After losing its second immunity challenge in a row, Tika — which had been whittled down to just Carolyn, Yam Yam and […]
OTTAWA — A capsule look at the 13 teams competing in the April 1-9 world men's curling championship at TD Place. Teams listed in alphabetical order, athletes from skip to lead. CANADA Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden, Geoff Walker Gushue guided the St. John's, N.L.-based team to a world title in 2017 but settled for silver in two subsequent appearances. Harnden's brother, Ryan, has joined the team as an alternate. CZECH REPUBLIC Lukas Klima, Marek Cernovsky, Radek Bohac, Martin Jurik The
Shohei Ohtani made a flying start to the new season but was frustrated in his search of an Angels win by "embarrassing" reliever Aaron Loup.
Pete Alonso somehow gave a teammate a strike while on base.
Jurgen Klopp gave an update on the likes of Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara, Darwin Nunez and Naby Keita
Sinner will play Daniil Medvedev, who beat Karen Khachanov in the other semifinal, in the men’s final.
Pickleball Slam will feature Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick, each competing for a $1 million purse in Miami.
Shutes appeared to punch Bowling Green's Elissa Brett in the handshake line during the Women's National Invitational Tournament this month
The ESPN analyst called out the Mavs star on NBA Today
Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko is the latest NHL player to get embroiled in the league's Pride jersey controversy. The Russian winger skipped warm-ups ahed of the Canucks' annual Pride game against the Calgary Flames on Friday. His teammates took to the ice wearing a themed jersey celebrating the LGBTQ community. Coach Rick Tocchet said earlier in the day that Kuzmenko decided not to wear the special uniform following discussions with his family. “I'm not going to get into it because
George Springer had five hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat St. Louis 10-9 on Thursday despite the Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill tying a major league record by homering on opening day for the fourth straight season. Making his Cardinals debut, catcher Willson Contreras left after the eighth inning because of an injured knee and was sent for a scan.
Justin Gaethje would consider walking away from MMA if Conor McGregor received a UFC title shot with a win.