Kyle Kuzma throws it down!

Associated Press

Remember when Alabama benched quarterback Jalen Milroe against South Florida in September and it looked as if Nick Saban's dynasty was maybe not dead but definitely trending in the wrong direction? The Crimson Tide have won eight straight since losing to Texas at home in Week 2, including that wonky win at USF, and Milroe is now playing well enough to seriously ask the question: Is this guy a Heisman Trophy candidate? After sharing the marquee with LSU's Jayden Daniels last week, Milroe was the star of the show as No. 8 Alabama routed Kentucky on Saturday.