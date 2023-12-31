Kyle Kuzma with the flush
HoopsHype put together some of the best, funniest reactions on NBA Twitter for RJ Barrett, OG Anunoby trade between the Raptors and Knicks.
The Toronto Maple Leafs waived underperforming goalie Ilya Samsonov, and the Buffalo Sabres ended their three-goalie rotation by waiving Eric Comrie, a person with direct knowledge of the moves told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the moves. Both players would land in the minors if they go unclaimed on Monday. Samsonov’s .862 save percentage and 3.94 goals-against average are each the second-worst among goa
Precious Achiuwa will be joining Anunoby in heading to New York.
Omar Vizquel talks publicly for the first time since he was disgraced by a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2021 that tanked his Hall of Fame chances.
Postgame quotes from the podium, locker room after Detroit loses controversial 20-19 game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Macklin Celebrini could see the New Year's Eve fireworks from the bus on the way to Scandinavium arena. Canada's best — and youngest — player exploded hours later in key moments to save his country from an embarrassing result with the calendar flipping to 2024. The 17-year-old scored twice and drew a crucial penalty that led to the game-winning goal from Jordan Dumas in the third period as Canada beat Germany 6-3 to wrap up the preliminary round at the world junior hockey ch
He was the first Cup driver to win three championships in a row.
The Ottawa Senators have appointed Steve Staios as the team's general manager, removing the interim tag from the title he held. Dave Poulin, who played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins before joining the Toronto Maple Leafs front office, has been named the senior vice-president of hockey operations. Poulin was a contributor to TSN. Ryan Bowness has also been named the associate general manager, having been the general manager of the Senators' AHL farm team the Belleville Senators. B
Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s team pummeled a Florida State team a shell of its former self due to bowl attrition. "They need to fix this," he said.
Dallas Cowboys defeat a good Detroit Lions team, but what their head coach did is a borderline fireable offense.
Making a triumphant return to Perth after a decade, Novak Djokovic led Serbia to a 2-1 win over China at the United Cup on Sunday. Djokovic, playing in the western Australia city for the first time since the 2013 Hopman Cup, beat Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-2 and then teamed up with Olga Danilovic to clinch the decisive mixed doubles 6-4, 1-6, 10-6 against Zheng Quinwen and Zhang in the Group E match.
Vinesh Phogat and other top wrestlers have accused a powerful politician of sexual exploitation.
One of the best point guards in Heat history, Goran Dragic, has reportedly decided to retire after 15 NBA seasons.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem had a brush with one of Australia's most venomous snakes during a qualifying match at the Brisbane International on Saturday. Thiem was a set down to Australian James McCabe when fans courtside spotted the 50 centimeter eastern brown snake, whose venom is rated the second most toxic in the world. Security personnel quickly arrived, but the umpire had to stop play as the snake slithered on to the court to the shock of the players
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James thought he added to his legacy with another big shot on his 39th birthday. The NBA’s replay center had a different view, causing James to call out the league’s replay process. James made what he believed was a game-tying 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Lakers were playing on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the top team in the Western Conference. However, it was ruled a 2-pointer and upheld via replay from the league’s replay ce
Rafael Nadal made his injury comeback on Sunday, playing in his first match since last January when he took to the court with doubles partner Marc Lopez at the Brisbane International, and didn’t rule out continuing to play after this year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Switzerland defeated Norway 6-2 on Saturday to secure a quarterfinal berth at the world junior hockey championship. Simon Meier opened the scoring for Switzerland but Norway took the lead late in the first period after Martin Johnsen and Patrik Dalen scored less than a minute apart. Switzerland scored four times in the second period to pull away. Leo Braillard, Jonas Taibel, Rodwin Dionicio and Thierry Schild found the back of the net. Dionicio tacked on an insurance goal ea
Brad Allen's crew has been involved in multiple controversies this season.
As Arch Manning took a seat on a bench near some fellow Texas reserves, he was enveloped by a swarm of media. The 19-year-old Manning, grandson of one former NFL quarterback and nephew of two Super Bowl-winning ones, then proceeded to explain why he envisions remaining at Texas — even if Quinn Ewers, the starting QB against Washington in Monday night's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, decides to come back next season. “Obviously, there’s always rumors, especially nowadays, but I haven’t looked into transferring at all," Manning said Saturday.
"I can assure you her free-throw percentage is much better than mine," CNN anchor Kaitlin Collins quipped in response to the apparent name mixup.