Kyle Kuzma with the flush

The Canadian Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The aggressiveness that characterized the turnaround for the Detroit Lions under coach Dan Campbell backfired at the worst possible time. Detroit failed on two fourth-down tries in field-goal range in the second half, contributing to a blown 17-point halftime lead and a 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday. The success-starved Lions (14-6) appeared poised to make their first Super Bowl in franchise history when they took a 24-7 half