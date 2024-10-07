Kyle Kuzma flies in for the alley-oop slam
Isaiah Simmons blocked a late field goal attempt that was run back for a touchdown late in the Giants' win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Mookie Betts went into a home-run trot, and Fox put a run on the board. He did not hit a home run.
The Chicago Bears offense looked like what fantasy football managers all expected it to in Week 5. But is it for real? Tera Roberts investigated.
28 drivers were involved in a crash with less than five scheduled laps to go.
The Connecticut Sun forced a Game 5 in their WNBA playoff semifinal series with the Minnesota Lynx with a 92–82 win in Game 4.
The 49ers led by 10 points in the fourth quarter but couldn't hold on.
Kyler Murray led the Cardinals on an epic comeback at the 49ers
No. 1 Alabama got knocked off. So did No. 4 Tennessee. And that wasn't close to the extent of the upsets during a wild day where nobody was safe from a stunning loss.
Washington got a win over Michigan nine months after they met for the title.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
The Tigers were overwhelmed by the Aggies.
The Division Series continue with the National League Game 2s on Sunday.
San Francisco will have to wear their red jerseys at home during record heat, despite Kyle Shanahan's request to wear white.
The Aces outscored the Liberty 21-6 in the third quarter.
Christian and Kyle Martino react to a busy Champions League week. Then, the guys look ahead to the USMNT’s first international window under Mauricio Pochettino. Later, Christian and Kyle discuss whether Lionel Messi deserves this season’s MLS MVP.
The Yankees, Guardians, Dodgers and Phillies join the postseason action beginning Saturday.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski takes a look back at some of his biggest regrets in 2024 drafts.
Breaking down the Clippers' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Alonso, who hadn't hit a home run since Sept. 19, stunned the Brewers and kept the Mets' season alive with his 9th-inning heroics.
The Brewers are one of MLB's most well-rounded teams, but they need a few more pieces to contend with the NL powerhouses.