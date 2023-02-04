Kyle Kuzma with an assist vs the Portland Trail Blazers
The Clippers led as much as 21, but Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54 points was enough to lead the Bucks to a 106-105 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, and Portland's Damian Lillard had to have known they were going to the all-star game. Players averaging more than 30 points per game typically don't have to worry about not hearing their name called. Other players — like Miami's Bam Adebayo, Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton and Utah's Lauri Markkanen — had reason for concern. NBA coaches made them very happy. And probably made a few other guys very unhappy. The reserves for the Feb.
LeBron James just put his head down and repeatedly drove to the basket Thursday night. The same late-game philosophy that led to four NBA championships and has him on the precipice of becoming the NBA's new career scoring champ worked perfectly again at Indiana. James finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and fueled another frantic fourth-quarter rally, helping erase a 14-point deficit to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 victory over the Pacers.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had his second career triple-double with 34 points, a career-best 12 rebounds and 10 assists, but the Jazz overcame that effort by shooting 53% and making key play after key play down the stretch. Conley, who had 19 points and eight
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be in the stands for two Lakers home games in which LeBron James is likely to surpass him and become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, a source close to the Lakers great told Reuters on Thursday. Abdul-Jabbar and James have had a frosty relationship amid a range of public disagreements leaving some to wonder whether the Hall of Famer would want to witness the fall of the record he has held for nearly four decades. Abdul-Jabbar criticized James for saying that getting the COVID-19 vaccine was a personal choice and has described James's on-court celebrations as "stupid and childish".
As LeBron James closes in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and is about to become the NBA's career scoring leader the journey has included several memorable moments. Through 20 seasons and four NBA championships, the list of James' unforgettable nights is immeasurably long. The highest-scoring game of his career came on March 3, 2014, when James — playing with a mask to protect a facial fracture — toyed with the Charlotte Bobcats, scoring 61 points to set a Miami Heat record that still stands.
Mya Smiley is a student at the University of Akron thanks to an assist from LeBron James, and she is determined upon graduation to become a social worker that helps foster kids. For all his accomplishments on the basketball court — four championships, 19 All-Star Game nominations and an imminent coronation as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer — it is James' ambitious pursuits off-the-court that may ultimately distinguish his legacy from other superstar athletes'. James co-founded a successful media and entertainment company, bought stakes in storied professional baseball and soccer franchises and, with a big assist from product endorsements, his net worth is estimated to have grown above $1 billion.
Dallas Mavericks (28-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (26-26, ninth in the Western Conference)San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's top scorers, Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic, meet when Golden State and Dallas face off. Curry is eighth in the NBA averaging 29.7 points per game and Doncic ranks second in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.The Warriors are 15-11 in Western Conference games. Golden State averages 29.4 assists per g