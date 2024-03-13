Kyle Kuzma with an assist vs the Memphis Grizzlies

The statue was erected on Feb. 8 in front of the Lakers' home arena in downtown Los Angeles
OKLAHOMA CITY — As far as Dillon Brooks is concerned, it's the more the merrier at this summer's Paris Olympics. Brooks would welcome more Canadian NBAers on the men's senior basketball team for the Summer Games, anything to help Canada return to the podium after an 88-year medal drought. Brooks, from Mississauga, Ont., is one of the core of 14 players who have committed to playing for Canada through this Olympic cycle. "When you come and play for your country it's all about the pride, it's not
Less than two months ago, Joel Embiid scored 70 points in a game. He's played twice since then, and this week his Philadelphia 76ers struggled to score 70 as a team. At least they won that unsightly matchup, 79-73 over the New York Knicks. That snapped a three-game losing streak for Philadelphia. The previous game, the 76ers fell behind by 35 points in the second quarter of a home loss to New Orleans. Philadelphia is 7-15 since Embiid's 70-point game, largely because of the knee operation that's
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Denver Nuggets rallied from 21 points down in the third quarter to beat the depleted Toronto Raptors 125-119 on Monday night. Murray added 12 assists to go along with Nikola Jokic’s 21st triple-double of the season. Jokic finished with 35 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists to help Denver improve to 9-1 since the NBA All-Star break. Jokic, who has 126 career triple-doubles, also had a season-high six steals, four
What NBA Twitter was saying about the shutdown back in 2020.
The Chicago Bulls have finally gotten some positive Lonzo Ball injury news.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry was cleared Tuesday to resume on-court activity as he recovers from his latest right ankle sprain, and if all goes well could rejoin the Golden State Warriors for practice Friday in Los Angeles. The team provided an update on Curry's health after he was re-evaluated Tuesday and determined to be making “good progress.” He is scheduled to be examined again after the Friday workout. He will train in the Bay Area until then, missing Wednesday's game at Dallas. The
Sometimes majestic, sometimes mediocre, the Lakers are the NBA's most confusing team. Against the Timberwolves, they quickly went from stinking to stunning.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 points, Klay Thompson added 20 and the Golden State Warriors overcame a sluggish start to beat the San Antonio Spurs 112-102 on Monday night. San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama had 27 points and 14 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence after spraining his right ankle in the first half of Tuesday’s loss in Houston. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he is unsure if Wembanyama will play against Houston on Tuesday. Devin Vassell added 17 points
The Los Angeles Lakers say they're planning to fix a handful of errors on the base of the statue of Kobe Bryant unveiled last month outside their arena. The names of former NBA players Jose Calderon and Von Wafer are misspelled on the base in a rendering of the box score from Bryant's 81-point game in January 2006, along with a misspelling of the phrase “Coach's Decision." “We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon,” the Lakers said in a statement.
Losses happen during an 82-game NBA season. But the Heat’s home loss to the struggling Wizards is one that shouldn’t have happened.
Sengun covered his head in his hands as he was wheeled off the floor Sunday night.
The statue outside Crypto.com Arena that immortalizes Lakers legend Kobe Bryant after his 81-point game in 2006 misspelled the names of two players and one word.
HoopsHype re-drafts the weak 2006 NBA Draft class, a difficult exercise considering its lack of top-end players besides LaMarcus Aldridge, Rajon Rondo and Kyle Lowry.
Sacramento presents the same problems to the Lakers as Denver, with a highly skilled center, a multidimensional point guard and plenty of shooters.
Jamahl Mosley made the Orlando Magic a contender. Mosley and the playoff-contending Magic — on pace for their best season in 13 years — have agreed on an extension that keeps him under contract in Orlando through the 2027-28 season, the team announced Tuesday. Mosley is in his third season with Orlando.
Washington Wizards (11-53, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (22-43, 13th in the Western Conference)Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays Washington looking to break its five-game home skid.The Grizzlies are 7-25 in home games. Memphis is 11-29 against opponents with a winning record.The Wizards are 7-27 on the road. Washington allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 123.9 points while allowing opponents to shoot 49.9%.The Grizz
The Lakers unveiled the statue outside of Crypto.com Arena in February.
With Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined for at least a month, Minnesota's rising superstar must find a way to lift the Wolves.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 37 points and Devin Booker had 27 in his return from a right ankle sprain, rallying the Phoenix Suns to a 117-111 victory over the injury-depleted Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Durant also had eight rebounds and six assists for the Suns, who are one game ahead of Sacramento for sixth place in the Western Conference. Booker had missed four games with his injury, but played 38 strong minutes and had seven assists and six boards. Phoenix trailed 63-44 mid